As reported in The Washington Post, "Major (Margaret E.B.) Jones served with the only battalion of African American military women sent overseas during World War II.
“Major Jones, a native of Oberlin, Ohio, was among the first African American women commissioned as an officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. She had studied for three years at Howard University, where she later received a bachelor's degree.” (1)
Major Jones was one of 32 officers who accompanied more than 800 enlisted women to Scotland early in 1945 to work as a special wartime postal unit 6888th Central Postal Directory. She was appointed as the public relations officer for the battalion. World War II marked the first time they joined the rank-and-file service.(1)
“Her military honors included the Army Commendation Medal. She also received awards from the World War II Commemoration Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Armed Forces Hostess Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was a volunteer with the NAACP, the Urban League, the African American Women's Club, Women in Service for America Memorial Committee, Black Women United for Action, the Armed Forces Officers Wives Club of Washington, Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria and the Circle Club of the Kennedy Center." (1)
Major Jones’ first post was as executive officer of a company of African American women in (Fort Breckinridge) Kentucky. (1) She was in command of a training company at Ft. Lee, Va. (2)
In the 1960s, Major Margaret E.B. Jones was chief of administration at Maison Fort (U. S. Army Supply and Maintenance Agency, COMZ, Orleans, France.) (1)
Major Margaret E.B. Jones is now being posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. (3)
Her husband, Army Major Everett L. Jones, was also a retired World War II veteran. He was later employed as a DOD civilian employee at Maison Fort, Orleans, France.
Major Margaret E.B. Jones died in 2000 (1) and Major Everett Jones died in 2004. (4)
(Major Margaret E.B. Jones interviewed me – then a DOD employee of the U.S. Air Force in Madrid, Spain] – in 1962 for the position as the civilian personnel liaison, Army Agency in Orleans, France. I was excited to get the job. Back in the United States, we met with the Joneses in Detroit and then in Alexandria, Virginia.
Jerry Harrington, retired, U.S. Marine Corps (DOD employee), lives in Valdosta.
