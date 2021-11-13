HANNEN: Go ahead, get your praise on

Christian, are you struggling? Maybe you are struggling with a complicated, life-altering decision, or have a troubled marriage, or have a wayward child. Perhaps you are struggling with the loss of a job and your livelihood. Maybe you feel crippled by loneliness, or you or someone you love is dealing with a significant health issue. Praise God!
No! I am not praising God because you are struggling and I am not suggesting you do that either. What I am suggesting is that you “praise God” while you work through the difficulty. Praise Him for who He is in the midst of your troubles. Why? Because God instructs us to do so in His Word and the reason is that doing so will help us in our difficulty, no matter what kind of difficulty we are experiencing.
The Apostle Paul instructed the Philippians to "Rejoice in the Lord always." (Philippians 4:4) And he wrote those words from a prison cell.
Praising God is one of the most therapeutic and empowering things you can do for your mind, body and spirit.
The Lord is “the same yesterday, today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8) Our hope, as Believers, is rooted in Jesus Christ. And that hope does not shift or change based on our circumstances. He is our hope in good times and in the worst of times. But no matter our circumstances, we are told in His Word to "praise Him" because He is worthy to be praised!
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.” (Psalm 103:2)
When we choose to praise God in our difficulties, here are just a couple of things that happen:
It takes our eyes off ourselves and our weakness and puts it on Him and His strength – the One who created the universe and everything in it. The One who made the stars and calls each one by name. "Praise Him for His mighty deeds; praise Him according to His excellent greatness!” (Psalm 150:2)
It puts the enemy (Satan) on notice. The enemy hates when God’s people praise the Lord. Satan has been trying to steal His praise since the beginning of time. And when we praise God in the midst of our trials, the enemy will find somewhere else to go and someone else to harass.
Praising God almighty is spiritual repellent for Satan and his minions.
“As they began to sing and praise, the Lord set ambushes against the men of Ammon and Moab and Mount Seir who were invading Judah, and they were defeated.” (2 Chron. 20:22)
There have been many times in my life when I have chosen to praise God amid great difficulty, and I am here to tell you – it changes the atmosphere in you and around you. There truly is power in praising God Almighty!
Praise Him, my friend, even if, no, especially if you are in the midst of difficulty and heartache, and watch what happens in you and your circumstances.
Father God, we praise You for who You are. We thank You for loving us and sending Your Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for our sins. We thank you for the forgiveness of sins and the everlasting life we have through Him. Thank you for encouraging everyone reading this article who might be suffering or struggling in some way. I ask You, Father, to meet them where they are and draw them closer to You through their difficulty. Put in them the ability to praise You in the midst of it, so that Your strength, Your joy and Your peace that surpasses all understanding will arise within them, and they will experience the power of the Lord ... when they choose to praise you in the midst of their trial. And I ask all this in the precious and Holy name of Jesus our Lord and Savior. Amen.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
