HANNAN: What do you know of Jesus?

What do you know of Christ?
“So, they arose that very hour and returned to Jerusalem. .... And they told about the things that had happened on the road, and how He was known to them in the breaking of bread.” (Luke 24:33,35)
In the book of Luke, we read the story of some women arriving at the empty tomb on the third day after Jesus was crucified. When they saw that Jesus’ body was not there, “And it happened, as they were greatly perplexed about this, that behold, two men stood by them in shining garments.”
These angels told them that Jesus had risen, and they reminded the women of Jesus’ words while He was still with them in Galilee saying, “The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.” (Luke 24:4,7)
The Bible says that the women returned immediately to where the disciples and others were gathered and told them all they had seen and heard.
In that same chapter, we also read of two men walking on the road to Emmaus, discussing what the women had shared with them that morning and all that they had seen and heard themselves about Jesus over the past three days.
On that road, those men had an encounter with the risen Lord, although they did not realize it until after they reached their destination that evening and sat down to break bread together.
After which, when “their eyes were opened,” and the Lord “vanished from their sight,” they rushed back that very hour to tell the other disciples, who were (seven) miles away in Jerusalem, all they had seen and heard from Jesus that day. (Luke 24:31)
I assure you, it was not the physical bread of which the disciples partook, that gave them the energy or the impetus to rush back that very hour, (seven) miles from whence they had come and share with the others what they had seen and heard from the Lord.
It was their experience with the Bread of Life, the Living Word, Jesus Christ Himself (John 6:35) that compelled them to share immediately with the other believers, what they had seen and heard from the Lord.
I imagine they could not have slept that evening if they had tried. The experience they had with the risen Lord that day was too great to keep to themselves even for one night.
One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Acts 4:20. In this verse, we see the response of Peter and John, two of Jesus’ Apostles, after the Sanhedrin, the Jewish supreme court of their day, commanded them not to speak or teach in the name of Jesus.
To whom they replied, “For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard.”
What do you know, Christian? What have you seen and heard from Jesus?
If you are a born-again, follower of Jesus Christ, you have been given specific gifts. You have had personal experiences with Him intended to encourage you and strengthen your faith, but also to be shared with others to encourage them as well.
We are not to hold onto such treasures solely for our pleasures. They are to be shared, so that others may be encouraged and strengthened in their faith.
As Believers, as we feast on the Bread of Life, as the Living Word nourishes and strengthens us daily, may we all be compelled to share with others what we have seen and heard from the Lord, so that they also, may be encouraged, and so that the whole Body of Christ may be strengthened and mature.
What do you know — of Christ? I pray you are compelled this very hour to go out and share with others what you have seen and heard from Jesus Christ.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
