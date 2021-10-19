HANNAN: Using arrows in your quiver

“What fear is there that shall not fall smitten with a deadly wound before this arrow from the bow of God‘s covenant?” – Charles Spurgeon
What a great word picture.
The archer’s bow being God’s covenant word, and every truth and promise found therein, an arrow that can be used to take down every fear, lie or temptation that threatens to steal our peace or lead us astray.
Spurgeon went on to say that if we genuinely grasped those words by faith, we would have an all-conquering weapon in our hands. If the Lord has said it in His Word, it's as good as an arrow in my quiver amid conflict and great comfort in time of peace.
If we do not spend time in God’s Word, learning what He has said and meditating on it, making it our own, accumulating arrows each day, when the threats come, we will not be equipped for the battle, lacking the arrows needed for our defense. And sometimes, the threats come unexpectedly and in spades.
The time to be trying to gather your arrows is not in the midst of the battle!
I love the idea that the Lord has a specific arrow for every lie or threat the enemy might try and throw at us. It reminds me of when Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness (Matthew 4:1-11). Every temptation that Satan presented to Jesus was defeated with the truth of the written Word. Jesus said three times – “It is written ...”
Each lie or temptation of Satan fell smitten with a deadly wound from the arrows the Great Archer shot from the bow of God's covenant – His Holy Word!
Each time Jesus said, “It is written,” it was as if He was loading the specific arrow in His bow.
When fear comes in and threatens to overwhelm you, take out the arrow marked 2 Timothy 1:7 and shoot it – "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
When anxiety creeps in and attempts to rule your life, take out the arrow marked Philippians 4:6-7 and shoot it – "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
In the book of Joshua, we read – "This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success." (Joshua 1:8)
If we as Christians, want to make our way prosperous and have good success in life; if we are going to be able to resist and defeat any and every fear, lie and temptation of the enemy, we must spend time in God’s Word, meditating in it day and night. We must build up our arsenal and accumulate more arrows for the days of battle that will surely come.
Please do not wait until you are in the midst of the battle, my friend. Instead, start gathering your arrows today. Start collecting and sharpening them, and filling your quiver, so that you will be ready for the battle with the all-conquering weapon of the Truth of God's Word!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
