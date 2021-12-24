HANNAN: Time to rise and shine

In the book of Matthew we read, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)
There is no greater time of year to “let your light shine,” Christian. To let the world around you see the light and love of Jesus during the season that is all about His coming and His birth. Just as your Christmas trees are wrapped in bright lights to represent Jesus Christ, the Light of the world, let us also be wrapped and filled with the light and love of Christ as we go out into the world.
What does it mean to let your light shine this time of year? Perhaps it means that you go out of your way to be kind to someone who may not be kind to you, understanding that they may be going through a difficult time. Extend to them the grace God has extended to you as a child of God. Christmas can be a very challenging and stressful season for a lot of people. A kind gesture, word or deed goes a long way. Maybe it means having more patience in general but especially while in traffic. (I just heard a collective “Amen!”)
Unfortunately, Christmas has been hijacked by commercialism and too much emphasis is put on gift-buying but maybe letting your light shine looks like the giving of – a smile, as you make your way through the frantic hustle and bustle, or your time, when no one else seems to have any extra, or perhaps a kind word or your prayers for those who desperately need them.
Friend, it is always a good time to let your light shine, but during the Christmas season, when people are especially tender and open to the message of the gospel – the good news about our Lord and Savior, let us shine even brighter!
May we be mindful of the many opportunities the Lord will give us this Christmas season to let the Light of Christ shine through us, so that those around us will see our good works and glorify our Father in heaven; which is the greatest Gift we could give anyone this Christmas, and all year round.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
