HANNAN: The other man who walked on water

Jesus Christ was not the only man who walked on water.
In the book of Matthew, we read the story of Jesus walking on water toward his disciples who were in a boat.
After teaching a large crowd, Jesus sent His disciples on ahead of Him to the other side of the sea of Galilee. After dismissing the crowd, He went up on the mountain to pray by Himself.
Later that night, after He had been praying for hours, the boat was quite a distance from land, and the winds were against it. The waves were so high the disciples thought they were going to capsize, but just before dawn, Jesus went out to them, walking on the sea.
The disciples, who were already afraid because of the storm, saw Jesus coming toward them on the water and thought He was a ghost. They were even more afraid. After Jesus identified Himself and told them not to be afraid, Peter, one of the disciples, replied, "Lord, if it's you, tell me to come to you on the water." Jesus said to Peter, "Come."
"Then Peter got down out of the boat and walked on water toward Jesus. But when he (Peter) saw the wind, he was afraid and beginning to sink, cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’ Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. ‘You of little faith,’ he said, ‘why did you doubt?’
"And when they climbed into the boat, the wind died down. Then those who were in the boat worshiped Jesus, saying, ‘Truly You are the Son of God.’” (Matthew 14:22-33)
Peter was the other man who walked on water with Jesus! Peter did the impossible when he completely relied on Jesus to enable him. But as soon as Peter took his eyes of faith off Jesus and focused on the storm around him, he immediately lost faith and began to sink out of fear.
It is impossible to walk by faith and fear at the same time. We must choose one or the other.
As Believers, the Bible teaches that Jesus Christ is our strength and our source to "walk on water." To walk on any circumstance, challenge or trial that may come our way. But we must keep our eyes of faith on Him!
Jesus says to each of us every day – "Come." He says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
The Apostle Paul said, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
Jesus Christ is greater than any storm that we may face this year, or any year, and He wants to enable us to walk on top of them. Let us not wait until the storms of life are upon us to decide to keep our eyes on Him.
This day, this year, my Friend, let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, and not on our circumstances, or the raging storms around us, no matter how dire they may seem. No matter how strong the winds or high the waves that threaten to take us under, let us keep our faith firmly fixed on the Lord, the author and perfecter of our faith.
I pray this year – you and I will walk on water and do the impossible!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University.
