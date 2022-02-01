HANNAN: Taking the adventure of a lifetime

My husband and I just returned from an adventure to Yellowstone with some family and friends, and I couldn't help but wonder ...
Are you a thrill-seeker? Do you have an adventurous spirit? I am here to tell you that the most adventurous thing you can do in this life has nothing to do with climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, swimming with sharks or walking across Niagara Falls on a tight rope. Those things are child's play compared to a person who is totally surrendered to Jesus Christ!
Anyone who says that living the Christian life is boring does not live the authentic Christian life. At least not the one Believers are called to live according to the Bible.
“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.” (Ephesians 3:20)
D.L. Moody, one of the greatest preachers of the 19th century, was saved when he was a young shoe salesman. After which, he heard a quote that challenged and changed his life – "The world has yet to see what God will do with a man fully consecrated to Him." Upon hearing that, Moody said, "By the grace of God, I fully intend to be that man." And he was.
Moody, who never attended college, built and started one in 1886 that is still going strong today. It is estimated that Moody, who never attended seminary, preached to over 100 million people in his lifetime. And all of that and so much more because he decided to surrender his life to Christ completely.
“But as Scripture says: ‘No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined the things that God has prepared for those who love him.’” (1 Corinthians 2:9)
When you go on an adventure of some kind and follow a guide, it's exciting because you never know what is around the bend, over the cliff or under the water.
When you surrender every area of your life to Jesus Christ, and you allow Him to be the "Guide" of your life-adventure, and your attitude is, “Wherever, however, whenever Lord,” your life becomes an exciting adventure, because you never know what He will have you do, where He will have you go, who you will meet along the way or even who you will become. God will give you faith to do things and go places you never imagined.
"Call to me, and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know." (Jeremiah 33:3)
Are you looking for the adventure of a lifetime, my friend? If so, surrender every area of your life to Jesus, the One who died and surrendered His life for your sake, so you could be forgiven of your sin, redeemed and reconciled to God the Father, who wants to reveal the particular "adventure" He has in mind for you.
God said to the prophet Jeremiah, and He is saying it to us today: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
