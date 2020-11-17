HANNAN: Preparing for Well Digging 101

This past summer, I spent five weeks in Florida, helping my father-in-law with a few things. I was away from my husband, friends, church family and all the creature comforts of home, including my beloved pine forest, where I go on my prayer walks.
Those things that are most precious to me became even more precious in their absence. I was happy to be there, doing what I was doing because I knew that was where God wanted me to be. However, absence truly does make the heart grow fonder.
During those five weeks, my husband would drive down on Fridays after a busy week of work. One morning as we talked over our hot tea, I told him that I missed posting short devotionals each morning on Facebook and writing my articles for the paper the first two weeks of being in Florida.
I did not have the writing time that I was accustomed to having at home. I love sharing any smidgen of insight God gives me with others. To which my husband said, "Sometimes, Lisa, we are just digging a well.” He said, “You may not have been posting or submitting articles the past few weeks, but you have continued digging your well.”
Although I was away from my abode, my husband, and my normal life-routine those five weeks, some things remained the same, even though I was in “foreign” territory, if you will. As my husband said, I was still digging my well. Fortunately, the well to which I am referring is not limited to one geographical location.
No matter where God sends us on assignment, we can always dig a well there, from which we can draw out Living Waters to sustain us in that place.
Every time we search the scriptures, shovel in hand, every time we go to God in prayer, for ourselves or interceding for others, listening with an attentive ear, we are, in essence, digging a spiritual well. And the deeper the well, the more refreshing and plentiful the water. Oh, how sweet the waters of the Living well. None can compare.
“Therefore, you will joyously draw water from the springs of salvation.” (Isaiah 12:3)
Just as the Old Testament patriarchs often found themselves, sometimes we find ourselves on assignment from God in a foreign land. Sometimes that "foreign land" is a hospital after emergency surgery, or out of a job or in a new one, or perhaps serving somewhere we never imagined ourselves serving, away from our abode, comfort zones, and normal life-routines.
But Jesus promised that wherever we go in His name, we will never thirst but always be satisfied. “But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him shall never thirst; but the water that I will give him will become in him a well of water springing up to eternal life.” (John 4:14)
No matter where you are today, Christian, whether at home or in some foreign land on assignment from God, do not forget to dig a well there and be satisfied and filled to overflowing with the refreshing, living, life-sustaining springs of salvation.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University.
