HANNAN: Prayer: Is it option or discipline?

If others prayed for you in your time of need, the way you pray for others, would that encourage you or discourage you? I think we could all say that at times, it would encourage us and at other times it would discourage us.
Prayer is one of the most important things we can do as followers of Jesus Christ. Someone once said of prayer that, “It is the most powerful force in the universe.” I say prayer is the door through which we enter God’s throne room of grace.
“Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
Why then is something so powerful, important, and simple, so difficult for us to do?
We see throughout the Gospels, the Lord Jesus praying often. He prayed for others and Himself. He made time for prayer because it was very important to Him. And if important to Him, the Son of God, how much more important should it be to His followers?
Jesus said to His disciples and to us today, “When you pray ...,” Not, “If you pray ...” (Matthew 6:5-6)
As Christians, we are called to pray for one another. The Apostle Paul admonishes Believers in the New Testament often to pray about “everything,” to “pray without ceasing,” in fact. (Philippians 4:6-7) (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
Most people read, “Pray without ceasing” and think, “I can’t possibly spend the whole day praying “without ceasing.” I have to go to work, raise my kids, eat, take care of my house, sleep and live my life.”
The Apostle Paul was not suggesting that we sit down and remain in a focused state of prayer all day, as a barefooted Carmelite monk might do. No. Paul was constantly on the move, working, serving, preaching the gospel and praying.
Instead, Paul was saying that as Believers, we should be walking so closely with the Lord that we could and would talk to Him about anything at any given moment, as though the Lord were walking alongside us as we go about our daily lives, because He is!
The Holy Spirit, according to scripture, is with and in every born-again Believer. He is in and with us as we do life and we can talk to Him about any and everything ... as we go. “For in Him we live and move and have our being.” (Acts 17:28)
That friend of yours who needs prayer today, as she comes to mind, pray for her. That concern you have for your child or spouse, when it comes to mind, lift it to God. Hand it over to Him. That doctor’s appointment or interview or decision that must be made this week, lift them to the Lord whenever they come to your mind. (Matt.11:28)
Yes, having a set, quiet time to sit down or go on a prayer walk and focus on praying for others and yourself, is very important. We all need that. It centers us and causes us to focus on God and others, rather than our circumstances. But after you have done that each day, remember that you can “pray without ceasing” as you go throughout your day.
I remember being happy when the first Bluetooth devices came out and people were walking around with them on the side of their heads talking to, seemingly, the air. I had more than a few awkward moments in the grocery store thinking someone was talking to me while we both selected our chosen produce, only to discover they were talking to someone in their ear.
But I remember thinking, “Great! Now I can pray and talk to the Lord aloud while driving down the road, and the person in the car next to me will not think I am crazy.” I even put that Bluetooth device on when I wasn’t using it, just so I could pray while driving down the road. Trust me, my prayers can get intense and animated depending on the prayer concern.
As you head out today, ask the Lord to bring to your mind whoever He wants you to pray for at any given moment. Perhaps while you’re driving to or from work, or to school, or in the grocery store. Perhaps while you are in line at the bank, on your lunch break, or while washing the dishes or doing the laundry.
At 92, Billy Graham was asked if he could go back and do anything differently, what would it be. His answer in part was – “If I had it to do over again, I’d spend more time in meditation (on scripture) and prayer … just telling the Lord how much I love Him and adore Him …”
Fellow Believers, let us commit to pray for others as we would have them to pray for us. So many of our brothers and sisters, near and abroad, need us praying for them like never before.
“So, whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12) Perhaps you have heard it said this way – “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” – The golden rule.
For the Believer, prayer is not an option.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
