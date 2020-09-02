HANNAN: On professions of love

I love the Lord Jesus Christ with all my heart, soul, mind and strength. He is my all in all and the reason I do any and everything in life. He is ever on my mind and in my heart, and I make no apologies for that!
But often, when I am professing my love to Him in prayer, I am reminded of the Apostle Peter’s profession of his undying love for Jesus.
In the book of Luke, Jesus predicts Peter’s denial of Him. Jesus tells Peter that “Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you like wheat. But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail.”
The scripture says that Peter replied, “Lord, I am ready to go with You, both to prison and to death.” Then Jesus said to Peter, “I tell you, Peter, the rooster shall not crow this day before you will deny three times that you know Me.” (Luke 22:31-34)
Several verses later, in the same chapter, after Jesus was arrested, when Peter was asked if he was “with Him (Jesus),” Peter denied it and subsequently denied Him two more times. And “Immediately, while he was still speaking, the rooster crowed. And the Lord turned and looked at Peter. Then Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how He had said to him, ‘Before the rooster crows, you will deny Me three times.’ So, Peter went out and wept bitterly.” (Luke 22:60-62)
This is the same Peter, who, when asked by Jesus, who Peter believed Him to be, said, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus, in response to that profession, said, “And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18)
We know that Peter loved Jesus. He professed his love for Him and made no apologies for it. Peter even tried to kill one of the men who came to arrest Jesus but cut off his ear instead. (John 18:10) He was zealous for Jesus!
Like Peter, many of us are zealous for Christ and truly believe we are ready to go to prison and or die for Christ. We would even profess that if asked. In our hearts and minds, we are committed whole-heartedly to Christ, but we need to remember that Jesus said, “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” (Matthew 26:41)
I pray often, that the Lord protects me from ever denying Him in any way, big or small. I ask Him to equip me through His Holy Spirit from ever profaning His name. No matter how much I love Him, I know that my flesh is weak and that only through the power of His Holy Spirit in me, would I indeed be willing and able to suffer or die for Him!
Jesus knew Peter was weak. That is why He prayed for Him that his faith would not fail. That is why Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to live in each Believer, to equip us to do what God calls us to do.
Without Him, we honestly can do nothing, and if left to our strength alone, when pressed, ultimately, we would all deny Christ, just like Peter and all the other disciples did. (Matthew 26:56)
When we recognize our weakness and His strength, and truly learn to rely on Christ in us, for everything, that is when we start to live the victorious, abundant life that Christ desires every Believer to live!
Be encouraged, Christian! Jesus Christ, who died for us, who was raised to Life, lives on, and is seated at the right hand of God the Father, ever interceding for you and me … that our faith would not fail. (Romans 8:34)
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
