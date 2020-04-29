Hannan: Of Wall Street, Walmart and Walgreens

Headlines: “Stocks plunge in largest 1-day drop over coronavirus crisis.” “Don’t look at your 401(k).” “You are not alone: Coronavirus crisis has damaged the retirement plans of many Americans."
Walmart and other big box stores, doing the best they can under the circumstances, have struggled to keep enough hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and toilet paper on the shelves. And pharmacies, indispensable as they may be, do not yet and will not for some time, have the one thing that every American wants to know is available right now: a vaccine for the coronavirus.
If one’s hope and security in life are based solely on futures, material goods or pharmaceutical cures, then theirs is the shakiest of all preservations.
As Christians, our hope and security are not found in Wall Street, Walmart or Walgreens. It is found in one person and one person only – Jesus Christ.
In talking to His disciples in the book of Matthew, Jesus instructed them not to worry about what they would eat, drink or wear. He said, "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” (Matthew 6:33-34)
In other words, seek Me (Jesus) first, put your trust in Me, and I will take care of everything else.
We are all seeing, in spades, the reality of each day bringing new troubles. Many Americans no longer have jobs, the average 401(k) has dropped 40% in a month, and currently, there is no cure for the invisible enemy called the coronavirus. It is hard not to worry when you lose your income and do not know how you will pay the rent or buy groceries.
Many are fearful and wondering if they get the coronavirus, how it will affect them. Will they have access to the drugs that could help them? If their loved one gets the virus and must go to the hospital, will they ever see them again?
Maybe this is the year that you were planning to retire, only to lose half of your financial portfolio in one month. Jesus said that our heavenly Father knows what we need and will supply it each day. He was trying to teach His disciples and is teaching us today through His Word, to seek Him first and our heavenly Father will provide all that we need.
In that same chapter in the book of Matthew, Jesus said, “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.” (Matthew 6:24)
The word mammon there refers to wealth, money or property. You might put it this way – rather than basing your hope solely on trusts, futures and securities, put your trust in Him, and He will give you a secure future.
The Bible teaches us to, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
Unfortunately, many people lean on their own understanding for everything and “acknowledge” God in nothing. That is, until they cannot do anything about their circumstances.
We are a people of, "I've got this." We believe we know how best to invest our money and plan for our future. We believe that our jobs and finances are absolutely secure. We mistakenly think we can always go to Walmart and find anything we need when we need it. And with a false sense of security, we believe we can always go to the hospital and get the care we need, make a quick trip to the local Walgreens, and pick up the cure for whatever ails us.
However, we are now a people who have been shut down, sent home and separated from our fellow Americans, our families and from many other things that keep us ever occupied, comfortable and content. Maybe, just maybe, God is calling us all to put Him in His rightful place in each of our lives – first! And when we do, undoubtedly, “all these things will be added unto us” and “He shall direct our paths.”
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.