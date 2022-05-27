HANNAN: Of breathless expectation in the Lord

Oswald Chambers said, "To be certain of God means that we are uncertain in all our ways; we do not know what a day may bring forth. This is generally said with a sigh of sadness; it should be rather an expression of breathless expectation."
Chambers says that even when we are "uncertain" of the next step in life, we can remain certain of God Himself!
Like most people, I not only want to know the “next step” in life, but I want to know the next (50) steps or more if possible. I want the Lord to show me exactly what He wants me to do every step of the way. I am a planner. I want to lay out the plan and the steps in detail. But I have learned that God seldom works that way in our lives.
Someone once said, “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step in your life.” We do not have to see the whole staircase that leads to where God wants to take us; we simply need to take the next step and the next, trusting in Him every step of the way.
The Lord has taught me and is ever teaching me not to trust in a “plan" but rather to trust in a Person – the Lord Jesus Christ (Proverbs 3:5-6).
I may not be sure of what the Lord will do next in any given situation. Still, I can be confident in Him and His goodness and His love toward me, and because of that – I can be sure of Him, no matter the circumstances, no matter the outcome of any situation in my life. Even when I cannot see around the bend on the road of life, I can trust that the Lord will be with me no matter what is waiting there (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Chambers exhorts believers to “remain loyal to God,” because when our relationship is right with Him, "life is full of spontaneous, joyful uncertainty and expectancy.”
Oh what an adventurous life it is. Anyone who says, "Living the Christian life is boring," is probably not living an authentic Christian life; at least not the one Believers are called to live according to the Bible.
A person who is wholly surrendered to Christ, sold out to Him and His plan for their life, finds it to be anything but boring. Challenging? Yes. Scary at times? You better believe it. Uncertain at times? Absolutely.
But when we put all our trust in the Person of Jesus Christ and not "our plan" or even the plan we think He has for us, we find that He walks with us through the challenges, that He is our comfort and protector when we are scared, and He is our Certainty when we are uncertain.
Oh friend, may we all live our lives this day with “breathless expectation” in the Lord, “full of spontaneous, joyful uncertainty and expectancy.”
If you do not have a personal relationship with God, you can learn more about that by going to this website: www.peacewithgod.net
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
