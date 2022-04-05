HANNAN: May the Force be with you

In the Star Wars movies, the phrase “May the Force be with you” was used by Obi-Wan Kenobi to wish someone luck or goodwill. The "Force" was a mysterious "energy field" in the Star Wars fictional universe, and harnessing the power of the Force was said to give the Jedi and others sensitive to the “spiritual energy” extraordinary abilities and direct their path. The typical response to that phrase was, "May the Force be with us all."
I do not know about “the Force” of the Star Wars universe that Hollywood created but I do know about the most powerful Force in the real universe; the one God created. And that Force is the love of God, made manifest by His grace through the death and resurrection of His Son Jesus Christ.
That Force has nothing to do with "luck or goodwill." That Force enables people to be set free!
The love of God, poured out on the world through His Son’s death on the cross, has the power to save us from eternal death. But it also has the power, unlike anything else on earth, to restore broken relationships, free the prisoner (physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually), heal the wounded and infirm (physically and emotionally), and so much more! That is the Force you want with you.
Unfortunately, many people are running from the greatest Force in the universe. They are running from the one thing that can change their lives and set them free. Some are running because they believe God's love and grace are too good to be true. Some feel unworthy or undeserving of God's love. They’re running because they have bought into the enemy's (Satan) lie, which tells them God could never love them, so they just keep running.
Here’s the truth: There is no sin more powerful than the love of God! God's love is truly – a Force to be reckoned with. The scripture teaches that we can do nothing to earn God’s love nor can we do anything to lose it. All we can do is receive it, by faith, through believing in God's Son, Jesus Christ.
"But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:8).
Christ died for you and me while we were still sinners. He did not wait for us to clean ourselves up, to earn or deserve His love by “living right,” because He knew we could not do so in our own strength. Because of His great love for us, He came, He died and He rose again, that through Him, we might have the forgiveness of sins and eternal life, who believe.
Friend, if you are running from the greatest Force this world has ever known, you are in essence running from God Himself. The scriptures tell us, "God is love" (1 John 4:8). And if you are running from God, I pray you will stop in your tracks, turn around, and start running toward Him today. He loves you! And I promise, He will welcome you with open arms and enable you to harness the Force that is His love and will give you much more than luck and goodwill. He will give you His Spirit, and with His Spirit comes extraordinary abilities and gifts you never imagined yourself having and His Spirit will forever direct your path.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi – “May the Force be with you”… and be with us all.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.