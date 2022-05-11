HANNAN: How is Jesus marveled by you?

In the Bible, we see Jesus "marvel” at two different times for two different reasons.
To marvel means: to become filled with surprise, wonder, or amazed curiosity (Merriam-Webster).
In the book of Matthew, as Jesus entered the city of Capernaum, we read about a Centurion, a Gentile soldier, who approached Jesus and pled with Him to heal his “servant,” who was at his home, "paralyzed and dreadfully tormented."
Jesus offered to go with him to his house and heal him but the Centurion answered Jesus in great faith and humility, saying, "Lord, I am not worthy that You should come under my roof. But only speak a word, and my servant will be healed." The scripture says, "When Jesus heard it, He marveled, and said to those who followed, 'Assuredly, I say to you, I have not found such great faith, not even in Israel!'" (Matthew 8:5-13)
In the book of Mark, Jesus was making His way through His “own country,” Nazareth, and when He taught in the synagogue, the Bible says, “Many hearing Him were astonished” and said amongst themselves, “Where did this Man get these things? And what wisdom is this which is given to Him, that such mighty works are performed by His hands!” (Mark 6:2)
They acknowledged His apparent wisdom and mighty works, but some still questioned His authority and ultimately rejected His message, perhaps, because they were familiar with Him. These were Jesus' hometown people. His community. His stomping grounds if you will. They watched Him grow up. They knew His family.
But some did not believe that God had sent Him, nor did they believe what He taught. Those who rejected Him might have been jealous of His popularity, wisdom and apparent power. The Bible says that some of them "were offended at Him.” “Who does He think He is?” – they might have thought. Indeed, He tried to tell them who He was.
Mark 6:6 reads: “And He (Jesus) marveled because of their unbelief ...” Verse five reads: “Now He (Jesus) could do no mighty work there.” That is one of the saddest verses in the Bible. It does not read, "He would do no mighty work there." It reads: "He could do no mighty work …" Jesus desired to do the works of His Father wherever He went, but because of their unbelief and hardened hearts toward Him, He could do no mighty works in their midst.
Friend, are you causing Jesus to marvel? If so, for what reason? Is He marveling at your great faith or lack thereof?
The scripture says, "But without faith, it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him." (Hebrews 11:6)
I pray that you are pleasing God and causing Jesus to marvel because of your faith. Because when we do that, when we put our faith in Jesus, when we choose to trust Him in every circumstance no matter the outcome, He can do "mighty works there" – in our hearts, in our marriages, in our families, in our lives.
May it be so for each of us; and in so doing, may we be the ones who stand back and marvel at the mighty works He will do in our midst. Put your trust in Jesus and prepare to be amazed!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
