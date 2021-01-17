HANNAN: God expects us to fail

God is not surprised by our failures. He has never expected anything but failure from every person who has ever lived or ever will.
If we, as humans, were not destined for failure from the start; if we could live a holy, righteous, and perfect life in our own strength, in our own power, in our own wisdom; and if we could have fellowship with a holy, righteous and just God by way of our own righteousness, then why did Jesus have to die?
It would be a cruel and unloving God who would send His one and only Son – perfect, innocent, holy, and righteous, to die a torturous, sacrificial "sinners" death on a cross for all of humanity – if there was some other way to be reconciled to God the Father.
Oswald Chambers said, “Through the cross of Jesus Christ, God redeemed all of humanity from the possibility of damnation through the heredity of sin.” (see John 3:16)
Possibility, being the operative word. That is a conditional statement. According to the Bible, every person can be redeemed from damnation (eternal separation from God) but only if each person makes the conscious choice to believe in and accept Jesus' finished work on the cross as atonement for "their" sin. (Romans 10:9)
The prophet Isaiah said, "All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags; we all shrivel up like a leaf, and like the wind, our sins sweep us away." (Isaiah 64:6)
According to the Bible, there is no other way for sinful humanity to be redeemed and reconciled to God, except through believing, by faith, in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The Apostle Peter, who would later be martyred for his belief in Jesus, when speaking about Jesus to a large group of people, said, "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved." (Acts 4:12)
Since the Fall of Man, when sin entered the world and humanity, we have all been destined for ultimate failure and death.
Even as Christians, because of our sin-nature, our flesh, God knew we would need help to live as Christ would have us to live here on earth. God knew that our love for Jesus and desire to live as He lived, would not be enough. We would need His help. Jesus said, "Without Me, you can do nothing" (John 15:5)
God the Father expected us to fail because He knows our nature. “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
That is why He sent His Son to die for us; to be the sacrificial Lamb, shed His blood for our iniquities, be the atonement for our sin, and bring us into a right relationship with God the Father in heaven.
Before Jesus departed this earth, He told the disciples that He would not leave them (or us) here alone; that He would send “Another” who would be with us and in us, to help us live the Christian life here on earth. (John 14:16-17)
Jesus said, “Nevertheless I tell you the truth. It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you.” (John 16:7)
We can do nothing without Jesus, but “…we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
Friend, do not let your failures keep you from approaching God. He already knows about every one of them, past, present and future and Jesus died to cover them all. "Let us, therefore, come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need." (Hebrews 4:16)
Do not let your failures keep you from going to a loving, gracious and merciful God, who loves you with an everlasting love. Instead, let His grace and mercy draw you to His loving open arms and embrace you with the unfathomable love of heaven.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University.
