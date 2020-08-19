HANNAN: From meager to miraculous

In the book of Matthew, we see the miraculous story of Jesus feeding the 5,000-plus. Many Bible scholars believe the number of people fed that day could have been more like 15,000-20,000 because the story only referenced the number of men present and not the number of women and children.
When Jesus’ disciples saw the multitude of people and realized it was time for the evening meal, they told Jesus to send the people away so that they could get themselves some food.
Jesus replied, “They do not need to go away. You give them something to eat.” “We have here only five loaves of bread and two fish,” they answered. “Bring them here to me,” He said. And He directed the people to sit down on the grass. Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, He gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then He gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the people. They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up 12 basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over. The number of those who ate was about 5,000 men, besides women and children.” (Matthew 14:13-21)
There is a foreshadowing of that story in the Old Testament found in the book of Second Kings.
The prophet Elisha took a small offering of bread from a man and fed 100 “hungry” men with it, and the Bible says they had some left over.
“A man came from Baal Shalishah, bringing the man of God 20 loaves of barley bread baked from the first ripe grain, along with some heads of new grain. ‘Give it to the people to eat,’ Elisha said. ‘How can I set this before a hundred men?’ his servant asked.
“But Elisha answered, ‘Give it to the people to eat. For this is what the Lord says: ‘They will eat and have some left over.’ Then he set it before them, and they ate and had some left over, according to the word of the Lord.” (2 Kings 4:42-44)
In both stories, God took their meager offerings and made something miraculous out of them.
Often, I have said to the Lord, “But Lord, all I have is this,” thinking it too small, to which He always responds, “Bring it here to Me.” I am continually amazed at what God can do and has done with my seemingly meager offerings over the years, and how He has blessed them and done more with them than I could have ever imagined. (Ephesians 3:20)
What do you have to offer, my friend?
What time, talents or treasures do you have to offer the Lord. No matter how meager you think they are, if you will offer them unto Him, with a pure heart, He will bless them and multiply them, and they will go much further than you could ever have imagined.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
