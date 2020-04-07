HANNAN: Facing the 'Invisible Enemy'

If you have watched any news in the past couple of weeks, you have probably heard the description of the coronavirus referred to as "the invisible enemy," coined, I believe, by the President himself.
Referring, of course, to the fact that we cannot see, with the naked eye, this "enemy" that has our nation and the entire world under siege. Sure, scientists can see it under a microscope, and they are trying to learn as much as they can about it, in order to develop a vaccine to defeat it.
But outside of the lab, we cannot see this enemy with our naked eye.
However, we can see the effects of this invisible enemy, some of which include – debilitating fear and anxiety, isolation, physical illness, and ultimately in many cases, death. Never mind the psychological, emotional and economic effects it is having on every human being – in the world.
Several people have echoed the President’s sentiment that we are “at war” with this so-called “invisible enemy.” Someone on the nightly news even referred to it as WW-C.
In the midst of a war, it is hard enough to fight an enemy that you know and can see, but it is quite another thing to try and fight a fierce and formidable foe that you do not know and cannot see.
As I think about this indiscriminate, formidable and relentless “invisible enemy” that we are currently fighting, I can’t help but see the similarities of another invisible enemy, that we as humans have been fighting against since the fall of man; since the beginning of time as we know it, according to the Bible.
The Bible teaches that we have an invisible enemy, and his name is Satan, and despite what the world would have us to think, he is not walking around in plain sight dressed in a red suit with a pitchfork. No, he is much more cunning and stealthy than that.
The Bible has a lot to say about him, but one thing it says is, "For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.” (2 Corinthians 11:14)
Satan disguises himself because he doesn’t want us to learn all that we can about him to defeat him. He wants to keep us in the dark about his existence, his true nature and his tactics if he can. One of his chosen war-time tactics is deception, and he's been using it since the Garden, according to the book of Genesis, chapter three.
The Bible says, “Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil (Satan). He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8) The Bible also says of Satan and his army, “For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
Just as we cannot see with our naked eye this invisible enemy called the coronavirus, we cannot see with our naked eye Satan and his army, who exists in the spiritual realm, but we can see the effects of their work in the world around us.
Fear is Satan’s calling card. He loves to instigate and propagate fear and cause debilitating anxiety to make his victims vulnerable to him and his tactics. Deception is his MO: Distraction, one of his favorite war-strategies.
Guerrilla tactics, coercion and all-out exhaustion are just a few of the maneuvers he employs in his battle against humanity: his ultimate goal – death, destruction and dominion.
Satan, like the coronavirus, is an indiscriminate, formidable and relentless invisible enemy of humanity, but thank God, there is One Who is greater than he.
The Bible says, “Greater is He (Jesus) that is in you than he (Satan) that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4) The Bible teaches that the moment we believe upon Jesus Christ and give our lives to Him, His Holy Spirit comes to live inside of us, sealing us for all eternity and helping us in the here and now.
The doctors and scientists are learning everything they can about this novel, “invisible enemy” called the coronavirus, in order to come up with a vaccine to defeat it, and we are grateful for that. But I want you to know that the “vaccine” to defeat the ancient, invisible enemy of humanity, Satan himself, is found in the Bible – it is the blood of Jesus, and it is available to you right now – today.
All you have to do is ask in prayer, and it will be given to you.
To learn more about this “vaccine” – go to: www.peacewithgod.net
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
