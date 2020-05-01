HANNAN: 'Are you listening? Say amen'

One of my all-time favorite preachers is Dr. Charles Stanley. I have never had a close grandfatherly relationship, but if I could choose one, it would be him.
One of his well-known sayings is, “Are you listening? Say amen.” He probably asks that to make sure his congregants are not distracted or sleeping while he is speaking. Perhaps he can see from his view that many are engaged in both diversions, which prompts him to ask that question.
I am sure many a pastor can relate to that. If only we could see the faces of the congregations from the pulpits of America. If the congregants are listening, they respond quickly with an “Amen” after Dr. Stanley asks that question. However, if someone is distracted or dozing, when the others speak up in response to the question, they are then roused to redirect their attention back to him.
Sometimes in a conversation when I am not sure if my husband is listening to me, I will say, “Are you listening? Say amen,” and we both have a good laugh. I must give him credit ... he usually is.
During this worldwide pandemic, I cannot help but wonder if God is asking America and the world, in fact, “Are you listening? Say amen.”
The Bible says, “... the whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one," referring to Satan, or the Prince of this world, as he is also known. (1 John 5:19)
There is a passage in the book of Matthew that talks about how if the owner of a house knew when a thief was going to break in, he would stay awake so that he would be ready to defend his home against the thief.
Jesus even goes on to say in that same passage, “Therefore you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” (Matthew 24:43-44)
Most of society is caught up in the things of this world and have been swayed and lulled to sleep by the Prince of this world. He loves to keep our eyes on anything but God and His Word. Satan knows that if he can take our eyes off Jesus and the truth found in His Word, then he can sway us to his way of thinking and living and lure us into his traps through distractions and deception.
His goal – to keep people from being ready for the hour of the coming of the Son of Man.
One of his favorite lullabies is The Deception of Distraction. Have you heard that song? I have. I am surprised it is not on the billboards all-time top 40 list. It is an oldie but a goody, according to Satan. It must be, he has been singing it since the Garden.
Sometimes God brings about or allows specific trials to come into our lives because He knows what it will take to draw our attention back to Him. He can see from His pulpit in heaven that many are distracted or dozing because they have been lulled to sleep by the enemy of their souls, who hopes that they will not awaken to the truth of God’s Word.
In the book of Revelation, Jesus says, “Behold, I am coming like a thief! Blessed is the one who stays awake ...” (Revelation 16:15)
It took the world coming to a complete stand still for some to wake up and redirect their attention to God. Many around the world are now turning their eyes to God, searching their hearts, and asking questions they have never asked. In part, because unbeknownst to them, they were dozing comfortably in the arms of the evil nanny, if you will, who had swayed them to sleep with his lullaby of lies and distractions.
As we consider God asking the world right now, "Are you listening? Say amen," I pray that we, as Christians, will stay fully alert and awake, locked into what God is saying and that we will quickly speak up with a resounding “Amen.” And in so doing, the people around us, if distracted or found dozing, will be roused by our response, enabling them to redirect their attention to the One, true, living God.
Are you listening, friend? Say "Amen!"
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
