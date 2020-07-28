HANNAN: Are you a Buffet Christian?

Do you treat Christianity as a spiritual buffet, going through the line of life, picking and choosing which principles you will practice, which commandments you will obey and which God-given assignments you will accept?
There are times in my own life when God puts something on my plate, and my first inclination is to put it back on the buffet and choose something different.
Many people think they are doing God a favor by attending church once a year, once a month, or even once a week for an hour, giving God a cursory glance while glancing at their watches the entire service, contemplating where they will have lunch. That is called “religion” and has nothing to do with a personal, intimate relationship with Jesus Christ.
We see in the New Testament that Jesus despised “religion” because it kept people from true spirituality, which is only found in a personal relationship with Him. (Matthew 23)
The sad thing is, if you asked those people if they were Christians, undoubtedly, most of them would say “Yes.” Mostly due to the lack of proper teaching and discipleship, they think that merely going to church is what Christianity is all about, and nothing could be further from the truth.
Some people go to church “most Sundays,” they reason, that is, if they do not get a better offer, like fishing or golfing or some other activity. I mean, “God understands,” they convince themselves. “He knows that I need a break, and this is my only day off.”
Many Christian Believers claim to be “followers” of Christ as well, but truth be told, they are “following” mostly themselves, and have not fully surrendered to the Lord’s will for their lives. They pick and choose how and when they will obey and serve the Lord, based on their assessment and self-interest, rather than careful prayer and submission to how the Lord would lead them. One is a buffet Christian, and the other accepts whatever the Lord puts on their plate.
Jesus said, “Whoever serves Me must follow Me; and where I am, My servant also will be.” (John 12:26)
Real followers of Jesus Christ are not looking for a “break” or a “day off” from God. They look forward to worshipping and serving the Lord with their brothers and sisters in Christ whenever they can, and they love to hear the Word of God proclaimed!
Real followers of Jesus Christ are willing to go where the Lord leads and do whatever the Lord says. Their heart-cry truly is “Your will be done.”
As Christians, some things should be on all our plates; biblical principles and commandments that are standard fare for all Believers.
Jesus said to His disciples, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’” (Matthew 7:21-23)
God instructs His children to gather as the Church, worship and serve Him, and to encourage each other. The writer of Hebrews says, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)
Of course, amid this pandemic, we are “meeting together” in creative and unconventional ways. But remember, “the Church” is not a building; it is the children of God, real followers of Christ, who are the Church.
But as Christians, true followers of Christ, we should all ask ourselves if we are going through the spiritual buffet line, picking and choosing what to put on our plates, based on our assessment, preferences, or convenience, or do we willingly accept, by faith, whatever the Lord puts on our plate?
Most restaurants have temporarily done away with the “buffet” in light of the pandemic. Might it be time to likewise, do away with forever, that old spiritual buffet?
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
