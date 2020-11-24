HANNAN: A lesson from the demons

In the Bible, numerous times, we see demons submitting to Jesus’ authority. “And the unclean spirits (demons), whenever they saw Him (Jesus), fell down before Him and cried out, saying, ‘You are the Son of God.’” (Mark 3:11)
In another chapter of Mark, we learn of a man possessed by an unclean spirit (demon), and the Bible says, "When he saw Jesus from afar, he ran and worshipped Him. And he cried out with a loud voice and said, 'What have I to do with You, Jesus, Son of the Most High God?’” (Mark 5:6-7)
Many people do not believe that Jesus is the “Son of the Most High God” but all demons do.
Some people profess to believe that there is one God but are not sure who Jesus Christ is.
The Bible says in the book of James, “You believe that there is one God. You do well. Even the demons believe — and tremble!” (James 2:19)
Every time a demon came into the presence of Jesus in the Bible, they automatically bowed down, and in some cases, threw themselves on the ground prostrate before Him and professed that Jesus was the Son of God. They knew Who He was, and they treated Him with the reverence He deserved. Notice, “they fell down before Him,” “worshipped Him” and professed He was the “Son of God.”
This instantaneous act of deference toward Jesus proves Jesus’ complete authority over them and their fated, eternal submission to Him.
The word deference means "respectful submission or yielding to the judgment, opinion, will, etc., of another." (www.dictionary.com/deference#)
These spirit beings knew who Jesus was, and because of that innate knowledge, they had no choice but to respond appropriately to His authority and Deity.
That example reminds me of the "king of the jungle," the great lion; when he walks about in the animal kingdom, all other animals innately submit to and revere him because they know he is superior to them.
The Bible says that one day every knee will bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord! (Philippians 2:10-11)
The demons of the Bible knew that Jesus was the King of kings, and they could not help but treat Him as such, even if they did not want to. They did not “worship” Him out of love, as followers of Christ do, instead, out of their innate knowledge of Who Jesus was and His authority over them.
Jesus knew that the demons’ “worship” was not real. They worshipped Satan and did his bidding. Jesus tells us in the Bible that He has prepared a place of “everlasting punishment” for Satan and his demons. But He also says that anyone who rejects Him as the Son of God will spend eternity there. (Matthew 25:31-46)
Have you acknowledged and accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior? Have you yielded your life to the will of God in deference to Him? (Galatians 2:20)
The Bible tells us, “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) "But God demonstrates His love for us, in this; while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:8) The Apostle Paul wrote, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
The Bible says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) And the Apostle Paul wrote in the book of Romans, "If you confess with your mouth, the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved." (Romans 10:9)
Who would have thought we could learn anything from demons? It is better to learn from them now than to live with them forever in the place prepared for them.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University.
