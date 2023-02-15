The biggest question mark facing the Atlanta Braves this year may not be the big concern Braves fans and the baseball world project it to be.
Braves third-base coach Ron Washington is a believer in Vaughn Grissom taking over the reins at the starting shortstop position. That’s good enough for me and should be good enough for Braves fans across the Southeast.
Washington has certainly coached and evaluated enough prospects in his time on the field to be given the benefit of the doubt. When he said in an interview, “I know he can do the job,” that should calm any nerves fans have about Grissom supplanting Dansby Swanson at one of the toughest positions on the diamond.
Washington has spent this offseason coaching Grissom one on one in anticipation that a deal with Swanson would not ultimately get done. The Braves banked on the possibility that Swanson’s replacement was already in house. He just needed some fine-tuning before being given the starting shortstop spot. At least they had an idea the type of player Grissom can be.
Grissom joined the team last year as a rookie and played second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies. Grissom started 39 games and committed four errors, compiled a .973 fielding percentage and helped turn 14 double plays. But that was at second base, a lot easier position to play than shortstop.
The shortstop position requires someone who has range and can shift to his right or his left. Grissom has the ideal size at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds.
While Grissom performed at a high level at the plate last year, it was during a very brief stint. He finished with only 141 at-bats but compiled a .291 batting average with 41 hits, five home runs, 24 runs and 18 RBIs. The Braves are an ideal team for Grissom to be a part of to start the season. He does not have to be an instant impact at the plate, because the Braves are loaded on offense with the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Sean Murphy. Grissom will likely be slotted in the No. 8 or 9 spot in the batting order.
What Grissom provides to the team’s offense will not be as important as his defensive contributions. He will likely have his ups and downs but is still a long-term solution. Washington said Grissom will have to win the job once spring training begins. If he does, the shortstop position will be in good hands. Washington has said as much. That’s good enough for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.