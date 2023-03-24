It was not that long ago that the assumption among Braves country was that Vaughn Grissom, one of the team’s rookie sensations from last year, was the presumptive favorite to be Dansby Swanson’s successor at shortstop come opening day.
After all, longtime coach Ron Washington worked with Grissom during the offseason in learning the position. It had to provide assurances to Braves brass that the coaching staff felt comfortable in allowing Swanson to walk away in free agency in the first place.
Grissom had done nothing this spring training to deter Braves’ fans from believing he was the natural successor to Swanson. He had tallied 13 hits in 35 at-bats, a .371 batting average, with six runs and two doubles. It is no doubt that he possesses the talent at the plate to be a mainstay with the organization. He finished with a .291 batting average last year in 141 at-bats, with five home runs and 18 RBIs.
I provide all of this information as a background to my surprise, no, make it my shock, that Grissom was among those recently demoted to Triple-A. Instead of starting opening day at the position he’s focused on this winter, Grissom appears destined to start the year for the team’s Triple-A team, the Gwinnett Stripers.
The Braves appear ready to hand the starting shortstop job to Orlando Arcia. Arcia is a serviceable player in the infield but is hardly the long-term answer to the position. He’s played seven years with the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers and has a .243 career batting average. He is without a doubt a temporary fix until Grissom or another Braves youngster is ready to handle the position permanently.
There is no doubt the Braves enter this year in a worst situation at shortstop than in previous years when Swanson could be penciled into the lineup every game. The lineup is still stacked enough to carry the team offensively. But it is still fair to question the Braves’ outlook at the position. It is fair to question, not to doubt, however.
Alex Anthopoulos deserves the benefit of the doubt when making moves. He allowed Freddie Freeman to walk and immediately traded for and signed to an extension, Matt Olson. He traded for Sean Murphy this offseason, which immediately made him the team’s catcher of the future.
Grissom may find his way back to the big leagues at an accelerated time frame. His demotion may be the best thing to happen to him. Hopefully, we will find out sooner rather than later. While Arcia’s promotion is the best thing for the team now, I’m not sure it will be midway through the season.
