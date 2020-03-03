Introduction: I ask you at this time as you read this that you will put all your perceived ideas out of your mind and give God’s Word a chance to open your eyes as to what He has told you to do in His word and His word only. Paul told young preacher Timothy in 2 Timothy 3:16-17 - All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness; That the man of God may be perfect (or complete), throughly furnished unto all good works.
Since the dawn of time, man has reacted to the Word of God in all sorts of ways. Adam and Eve reacted with disobedience and God dropped them out of the garden of Eden (Gen 3). Pharaoh with stubbornness (Exo. 9:34-35, and Felex with procrastination because he did not have the time to obey God’s instructions in order to become a Christian (Acts 24:25), just to name a few. Rather then focusing attention on such negative responses to the Truth, however, consider the positive reaction of those on the first Pentecost after Christ’s resurrection. Acts 2:41 says, “Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.” Notice a few important points about these glad receivers of the Word.
First, They willingly heeded the Word proclaimed (Acts 2:14-40). To many individuals, the words preached and the sermon is bad. Not so to those on Pentecost; they appreciated the sounding out of God’s Word and obviously listened with great interest.
Second, they accepted the evidence which was presented (Acts 2:14-40). With great preciseness, the apostles reasoned from the Scriptures, clearly showing that Jesus was and is the Messiah, that His resurrection was apparent and undeniable, and that the events of that very. Pentecost was a fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy. If only modern skeptics were as honest with the facts.
Third, they admitted their guilt (Acts 2:37). Rather than pointing their fingers, dodging the issue, or excusing their actions, those under consideration took full responsibility for their sins. Many souls will miss heaven because they are too proud to admit wrong. Indeed: “Pride goeth before destruction” (Prov. 16:18).
Finally, they consented to God’s requirements (Acts 2:38-41). Instead of submitting to the plain and simple instructions of God, countless individuals throughout history have attempted to tell God what they think He really meant to say. As a result, these wrested the Scriptures to their own destruction while inventing faulty systems of salvation. Those on Pentecost, however, accepted the inspired words of the apostles without debate of dispute.
Friends, how do you react to God’s Word? Do you ignore it? Do you reject it? Do you alter it to fit your way of thinking? Why not gladly receive it, just like those in Acts 2? Believe in Christ (Mark 16-16), repent of your sins (Acts 17:30), confess Christ (Rom. 10:10), be baptized for the remission of your sins (Acts 2:28); 1Pet 3:21; Matt. 28:19-20;Mk 16:16) and the Lord will add you to His Church (Acts 2:47), and continue in faithfulness until death (Rev. 2:10).
Bruce Barwick
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.