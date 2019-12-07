GIBSON: Trump's battle to drain the swamp

President Trump is a disruptor and our nation seriously needs a disruptor. You will better understand as I continue.
Over the years, the bureaucratic arm of our government, sometimes called the “deep state/swamp” has taken on a life of its own. It has become the unelected fourth branch of government.
It has gained almost unlimited power, with practically no oversight. It enacts regulations which in effect have the power of law. A violator of their regulations can be fined thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars a day until they come into compliance.
Deeply entrenched bureaucrats at the highest levels of government have come to believe that they know what is best and often set and/or attempt to set policy both foreign and domestic. They know that a politician can be here today and gone tomorrow. They can oppose by slowing down their work, selectively leaking information to the press, or simply not carrying out their orders; and they are protected by civil service laws and unions.
To obtain their objectives, they will work with the party in/or out of power and sometimes both at the same time. If they are opposed by anyone, they can and often will destroy that person, even if that citizen happens to be a duly elected president.
Here are a few examples of how they wield their power. They can and often have leaked messages to the press, which may give a distorted impression of the situation. The IRS has wreaked havoc on the lives of citizens and organizations that they consider to be the opposition. The CIA, in violation of the law, has spied on U.S. citizens. The FBI has collected files on citizens, especially politicians, sometimes even for the purpose of blackmail. The EPA has caused untold misery and expense by imposing their regulations on citizens who cannot afford to fight them. And so it goes on and on with the various department of the government.
Everyone, whether Democrat, Republican, or independent should greatly fear this powerful body of unelected officials who can easily be corrupted. However, instead of fearing the “deep state/swamp,” our duly elected officials often collude with them when it is to their advantage as the Democrats are presently doing in their partisan attempt to impeach President Trump.
This, so called, “deep state/swamp” must be reeled in. However, it appears that neither Republicans nor Democrats are up to that task. That is one of many reasons why we need a disruptor! As almost everyone surely knows, President Trump is such a person.
When he sees a problem he focuses on fixing it. Very much like a street fighter, he will fight anyone who opposes him no matter the political consequences. That is both good and bad.
It is good because, being pragmatic, he gets the job done. It is bad because often he is not tactful and has little patience or consideration for anyone who gets in his way. Thus, he makes enemies in the process.
However, if he were more diplomatic, he probably would not be the disruptor our nation so sorely needs.
As he continues in his attempts to drain the swamp, they will fiercely and powerfully fight back. There is so much hatred for President Trump by the Democrats, much of the news media, and the “deep state/swamp” that they have aligned themselves together in their continual attempt to disrupt and/or unseat him.
It is amazing to me that President Trump has been able to accomplish so much with such opposition. A weaker and/or less financially independent person could not have withstood their attacks.
The job of draining the swamp turned out to be a much greater undertaking than President Trump expected. I pray that he will get four more years to continue his efforts to fix this and many more of our nation’s problems. That is why I will vote Trump in 2020.
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut I Choose,” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super salesman.” Email: 36hoot@gmail.com.
