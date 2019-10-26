GIBSON: Something to think about

Below is a very short chapter in one of the books I have written and published.
It reads as follows: “People have all sorts of beliefs, and some have none at all. Many of those with religious beliefs are not devout, so it’s almost like having no belief at all.
There are agnostics, and there are atheists. The agnostics are confused; they don’t know if they should or should not believe in God. They just don’t know. It’s as if they’re sitting on a fence post wondering which way they will fall.
The atheists, on the other hand, have a strong belief and emphatically say, “There is no God.” Now suppose for a moment that the atheists are right, and there is no God. They would probably believe in the Big Bang theory. Scientists, especially when I was back in school, supported that theory.
They believed, in the beginning, which was almost 14 billion years ago, the entire universe was the size of a golf ball. I wonder what size it was the day before. At the moment of the big bang, time and everything else began. Who knows what they believe today? Oh, I bet that was one heavy golf ball!
Many years ago, I had a golf club driver named The Biggest Big Bertha. It always made me nervous every time I would smash that driver into a golf ball. I was afraid it might explode into yet another universe. It never happened, so I suppose I couldn’t swing my club hard enough.
If what the scientists believe is true and time began at the moment of the Big Bang; that would mean just before the Big Bang, time would not have existed. If time didn’t exist, nothing else could have existed.
Can you imagine that? Have you ever thought about what nothing really is, and can you explain it? I’ll explain it the way I see it. Nothing is nothing! That means time wouldn’t exist. Dwell on that for a few minutes, a few days, or even years. Oh, I forgot you couldn’t do that if time didn’t exist.
Since time wouldn’t exist, when did this all happen? Also, space wouldn’t exist; therefore, if something were created, where would you put it? Light wouldn’t exist; that means if something were created and you found a place to put it, you couldn’t see it.
Atoms and molecules wouldn’t exist; therefore, there would be no matter. Since everything physical is made of matter, it’s going to be hard to explain how everything came into existence.
Also, there would be no gravity, which is the force that holds the universe together. Think about that! It means everything would be crashing into itself and spinning off in all directions. There would be total chaos. In addition to all that, there would be no electricity or magnetism. Can you imagine the ramifications?
Now let’s talk some more about nothing. If you really, really want to know what it is, well, it’s nothing. No water, no air, no land, no ice, no moon, no sun, no stars, nothing! Even nothing is nothing! You can’t get any more nothing than that.
Now look around you at creation. There is time, space, light, matter, electricity, water, gravity, magnetism, the moon, the sun, the stars, color, life, etc., etc., etc. Isn’t it all wonderful and beautiful? Who do you suppose made it all? Do you really think it made itself – all from Nothing?
Think about it! It would take much more faith to believe in the Big Bang theory than to believe in a Supreme Creator called God.
Oh, and by the way, for the scientists who date the universe by determining the age of rocks; wouldn’t you think a God who could speak a universe into existence could create rocks billions of years old at the moment they are created? Perhaps He has a sense of humor. Now that’s something to think about!”
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut, I Choose,” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super salesman.” Email: 36hoot@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.