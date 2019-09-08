GIBSON: Non-attack on First Amendment

Some have said if it’s fake, it’s not news, and if it’s news, it’s not fake. Also, I would like to add, it’s not fake news just because you disagree, don’t like it or it doesn’t promote your agenda.
So, what is fake news? Like a rumor that’s not true but has some truth in it, fake news may have some news and some truth. Any disinformation presented as news with one or more of the following is fake news: It’s distorted, agenda driven, only the favorable side presented, news withheld, etc. To sum it up, it’s anything published with the intent of misinforming and thus deceiving the public.
Many in the press are saying the First Amendment is under attack. I don’t agree with their assessment. Journalists should realize that freedom of the press is a right which carries a responsibility to report the news, all the news, and to do it accurately. To do otherwise is fake news. To identify and call out fake news reporters and publishers is not an assault on the First Amendment.
What puzzles me is how long will it take for people to realize they have been lied to by the media and why they keep going back to the same sources to get their news? President Abraham Lincoln said: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.” What bothers me is the people you can fool all of the time.
There is so much hatred of President Trump that most of the mainstream news media have resorted to fake news in an attempt to discredit and possibly see him impeached. But it’s not only that they hate President Trump, they would hate anyone advancing a conservative agenda. I believe today’s liberal journalists think they are so much more intellectually superior to the average person that they can’t understand why anyone would oppose their progressive liberal agenda.
Chris Cuomo of CNN in a feeble attempt to discredit President Trump, while comparing photos, said he doesn’t appear to have aged like other presidents. He was comparing pictures of Clinton, Bush and Obama after eight years in office with a picture of Trump after only two years seven months. He then speculated that maybe President Trump doesn’t worry and said, “it could be that he doesn’t care ...” In other words, he doesn’t age because he doesn’t worry or care.
That is not news! It is a blatant attempt to show President Trump in a bad light. He and other journalists constantly make speculations like this trying to make people believe it is truth.
Here’s another: Lawrence O’Donnell on TV tells Rachel Maddow that a Russian oligarch signed a Trump loan. You should have seen the glee and excitement on their faces as he tells her. Rachel dramatically leans back and exclaims, “What!” Then she leans forward and says “Really!” The next day, Mr. O’Donnell, to his credit, admitted it was not true and apologized. Too late, he had already damaged President Trump’s reputation, possibly to millions of viewers?
Don’t you get tired of hearing them say, they walked back their story? What they are really saying is they got caught in their lie!
Here’s two more incidents that really has the fake news media going ballistic. It is pathetic how they listen to every word President Trump says looking for something to distort and thus discredit him.
While talking about the trade war with China, President Trump stated that prior Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama should have taken on China years ago, then he said, “Someone had to do it, I am the chosen one. Someone had to do it, so I’m taking on China ...” When he made that comment, he looked up into the sky as though to say, “Why me, Lord?” The media immediately focused in on “I am the chosen one,” as to imply he thought he was a deity.
About the same time, Allyn Root, a Jewish radio talk show host, said Trump loved the Jewish people, saying, “... the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the king of Israel.” And “... they love him like he is the second coming of God.” It wasn’t President Trump saying those words, it was Mr. Root. Even so, the fake news media immediately said President Trump had a messiah complex. That’s why it’s called “Fake News!”
Recently I listened to TV stations ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, CNBC and was astonished at what I heard. Here are some of the words spoken about President Trump. He’s insane, crazy, dumb, Hitler, Stalin, Putin’s lackey, traitor, racist, misogynist, a white supremacist, bigot, cruel, liar, crook, idiot, violated emoluments clauses, unfit to be president and still they say he colluded with Russia to steal the election.
If I gave the full account of what was said with each word or words stated above, I could fill every page of this newspaper and still not have enough space to give every example.
Under President Trump’s leadership, the economy has advanced greatly and is arguably the strongest it has been in the past 50 years. This has been accomplished with tremendous opposition from the fake news media, the Democrats and even some Republicans.
As the economy moves upward, as usual, there is an ebb and flow. With every ebb, the fake news media tries to fool everyone into thinking there is a recession right around the corner. I believe the intention is to scare enough people so they will stop buying and thus bring on a recession.
It is not going to happen; the economy is too strong!
So, once again we are being lied to. Sad but true, their hatred for President Trump is greater than their love for America.
As a nation, we are in trouble, serious trouble. Never have I seen such divisiveness and hatred. Wouldn’t it be great if the news media would fully and accurately report the news, letting us, we the people, decide what to make of it?
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets: You Cut, I Choose” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super Salesman.” Email address: 36hoot@gmail.com.
