GIBSON: America is becoming polarized

You may have noticed that we are in a great ideological war.
There is little debate on either side. It is more of one side shouting against the other with almost no dialogue. It’s Republican against Democrat, conservative against liberal, the right against the left, with much hatred on all sides.
One of perhaps many reasons for this is that over the past 60 years, too many liberal professors have indoctrinated more than a generation to believe that socialism is good and capitalism/free enterprise is evil.
Many in this indoctrinated generation have gone into journalism and are passionate about their beliefs. Some, perhaps many, in the news media have started slanting their reporting to support whatever position they personally believe. That means, we now get propaganda mixed in with news.
No matter where you get your news, TV, radio, newspaper, or social media, etc., you should listen/watch/read a source of news with an opposing view. Do it if only to find out what those with opposing views are saying.
If you watch only one news outlet, almost certainly, your views will be slanted toward the views of that particular outlet. That’s because what you see/hear/read may be distorted and not the true story.
You may be shocked, as I was, to discover that some reporters will stop a quote in mid-sentence or a video in the middle in order to deceive us. Several times recently, I heard a reporter blatantly distort the news.
Recently, Chuck Todd, a reporter at NBC, reporting on a video of an interview of Attorney General Bill Barr, turned the video off and continued to tell what Mr. Barr said. Had I not seen the entire video on a different channel, I would have had a very bad impression of Mr. Barr.
That’s because Mr. Todd was lying, saying the very opposite of what Mr. Barr had said on the remainder of the video. A little truth mixed in with a lie, makes the lie more believable. A few days later Mr. Todd apologized, on the air, saying he made a mistake.
Recently, I wrote an article that was published titled: “America Should Be Ashamed.” In the article I said, policemen, sheriff’s deputies, etc., should stand-down if, or when, they are given an illegal order.
That was not to infer that I don’t support law enforcement. On the contrary, they are a vital part of the fabric of our society. Unfortunately, in many areas of our country, their pay is too low for such a dangerous job where every day they must put their life on the line to protect us.
To demand those in law enforcement to stand-down may sound like anarchy, but it is not. They have a sworn duty to uphold the U.S. Constitution from all enemies, which could include any media or power-hungry local, state or federal official.
Because of problems caused by the polarization of our nation, sanctuary cities, illegal aliens, political zealots, etc., I think it’s important for those in law enforcement to be thoroughly trained to know if and when they should stand-down.
That’s because, more and more, they may be called upon to enforce laws or regulations, some of which may be unlawful and in violation of our Constitution.
Some sheriffs in California, Arizona, Maryland, Michigan and other states are refusing to enforce orders that are unlawful. This past week, a policeman in Washington state was fired for making a YouTube video urging fellow officers not to enforce illegal orders. Now that is what I call a true American!
As citizens, we also have a duty to politely and peacefully resist anyone, whether a law officer, politician, government bureaucrat, or anyone who attempts to violate our rights.
Prior to World War II, had the German people understood that principle and been more vigilant, militant and courageous in protecting their rights, perhaps Hitler would not have risen to power.
In the near future, we may find out if America really is “... the land of the free and the home of the brave,” as proclaimed in our national anthem.
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut I Choose,” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super Salesman.” Email: 36hoot@gmail.com
