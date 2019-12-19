GIBSON: A special gift from an old hound dog

This writing is taken from a chapter in my book “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut, I Choose.” I have slightly modified it for this article. It is a lesson I learned when I was a young teenager.
You may have thought that a dog trainer was someone who teaches dogs how to be obedient or how to do tricks. I bet you never knew that some dog trainers are, well, dogs. Maybe you didn’t know it, but they can teach you a thing or two, so get ready for Hound Dog 101.
About 67 years ago when I was a young teenager, I had a paper route and rode a bicycle delivering papers early every morning, rain or shine. Along my route there were a couple of streets that I dreaded to ride down because on each street was a vicious, free-roaming dog and neither seemed to like me.
One day out of nowhere appeared one of the ugliest and rattiest old hound dogs you have ever seen. He started following me, and I didn’t like it. I would have been embarrassed for anyone to think he was my dog because he was so ugly. I’m sure this old hound was the lady’s man in his day because he had the scars to prove it. Obviously, he had been in many a dog fight.
One of his ears was half chewed off, and he had bite marks and scars on his face and all over his body. My first impulse was to run him off, and I did. However, the next day he was back following me. Again, I ran him off. I never fed or petted him, but for some reason every day he would come back and follow me.
Whatever his attraction was for me, it was totally undeserved because I never petted, watered, fed, or even spoke to him, except to run him off. Now comes the bad part of this story. My pastor says that confession is good for the soul but bad for the reputation. He also says a person can get forgiveness and I know that’s true.
I was getting very frustrated because that ugly old hound would come back every day and follow me. One day when he came up to me, I was ready with a long switch in my hand. I gave him a whack, and he let out a howl and took off.
I felt so badly about what I had done, that I went looking for him and searched all over town, but he was nowhere to be found. However, the next day, there he was again following me. He came up to me wagging his tail as usual, and for the first time I petted, fed and watered him.
From that day forward we were inseparable. I grew to love that ugly old hound, probably as much as he loved me. He followed me everywhere. Do you remember the two vicious dogs I mentioned earlier? Well, my old hound dog, after a fight with each one, let them both know that he was the Alpha Dog and I never had another problem with them.
Over the years I have thought about the forgiveness that that old hound dog showed me. From his perspective, I didn’t deserve to be forgiven, and it wouldn’t have surprised me had he never come up to me again; and so it is with people.
It is not unusual for a family to be torn apart and become bitter because of a fight over inheritance or all kinds of other matters. A business partnership can split up over financial disagreements. Money seems to have a way of becoming more important than it really is. Even an insignificant incident can tear brothers, sisters, parents, lifetime friends and relatives apart because no-one is willing to talk to or forgive the other. This message is not that you should let others treat you badly. No, on the contrary, you should not!
However, where possible, wouldn’t it be wise to forgive and be loved, like that old hound dog? Wouldn’t that be better than to be unforgiving and bitter? By forgiving, you avoid all the bad consequences, often long lasting, that will surely follow. Learn this lesson and you will have a much happier life.
Yes, that old hound was smarter than most people. Even though I know it was just his nature, somehow, I like to think he knew that forgiveness was an important part of living. He made the choice to forgive me, which allowed us both to be happier. I am thankful he made that choice, thus teaching me an important lesson. Wouldn’t it be great if people would learn what my old hound dog taught me so many years ago?
Christmas is a time of gift giving. Has anyone ever done you wrong? If so, why not give them your greatest gift, the gift of forgiveness?
Not that it’s important but I never told you what I named my old hound dog. I didn’t, I just called him “old hound dog.”
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut, I Choose” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super salesman.” Email: 36hoot@gmail.com.
