Get in good trouble: Vote, vote, vote

Of late I have been yelling at the TV commentators who have been discussing whether there’s going to be a civil war or just terrorist attacks against state governments. I’ve been yelling, “Don’t just discuss. Do something. Somebody do something.” Here are 20 things you can do to stop this.
1. Write your congressman, especially if that congressman is a Republican. Make your voice heard to lower the temperature. Let him or her know that a constituent wants the legislator to take a more moderate position. Here are the names of South Georgia’s representatives: Austin Scott and Buddy Carter. Google the name and you get the address.
2. Write your local representatives and senator. Let them know that there is not uniform support for crazy audits, voter suppression laws and extreme rhetoric. Here are the names of South Georgia’s state delegation: John LaHood, James Burchett, Dexter Sharper, John Corbett and Russ Goodman.
3. Talk to your pastor. More “love thy neighbor” sermons may help counter the hate messages of the internet.
4. Good speech drives out bad speech. Talk about your opposition to the Big Lie. The more people who accept the truth, the less likely we are to attack one another.
5. Make a friend with someone who disagrees with you.
6. Subscribe to your local paper. We live in an age where people hear only what they want to hear, see only what they want to see. The more diverse voices we are exposed to the better. It seems like a little thing, but the impact is far greater than we know.
7. Fraternities, sororities, various clubs hold forums on civic themes. Hold more of them. Emphasize what we have in common. Refute the Big Lie.
8. Volunteer at your local Democratic Party.
9. Volunteer at your local Republican Party.
10. Join voter rights groups like Stacy Abrams’ or contribute money: Fair Fight, l270 Caroline St. NE Suite D 20-311, Atlanta, Ga. 30307.
11. Join the Lincoln Project or contribute money: 229 Airport Rd. Suite 7 #l90, Arden, NC 28704
12. VOTE. Don’t vote party. Vote peace.
13. Don’t give money to campaigns of those who vote for voter suppression laws or bogus audits or who fan the flames of the Big Lie.
14. Talk to your neighbors and friends. Renew the ties that were weakened by the pandemic and internet trolls. Human contact is important.
15. Don’t be hesitant to express your views. Too often the extremes win because they silence the middle. We don’t want to give offense; we don’t want to be shouted at or threatened; we don’t want to stand out in a crowd. Have courage.
16. I don’t Twitter or Tweet or Facebook, but to those who do: Tell people you are not willing to engage in a civil war to put Trump back in office. It is not worth fighting for. Joe Biden was fairly elected and that should be the end of it.
17. The Michigan Secretary of State released a report refuting Trump’s claims of invalid voting in Michigan. It is comprehensive and devastates even the most outrageous of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. Get it. It provides ammunition for any argument against the charges the 2020 election was rigged.
18. If you are into those conspiracy web sites, take a breath. Turn them off for one week. Just step back for a moment to get your bearings. Talk about something else for a change. I’m not asking you to abandon Trump, just take a breath before talk drowns out reason.
19. Military groups like VFW should initiate programs to reinforce the principles that members fought for. They should expand outreach programs to reassure people that the military will continue to support those principles in a nonpartisan way.
20. Vote. I know I said this before, but it’s worthy of saying again. Vote in all elections. Vote for school board, city council, county commission, mayor. Vote, vote, vote.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
