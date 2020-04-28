GEORGE: Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

In October 2008, under the name Satoshi Nakamoto, an article was published on the Internet that will have a tremendous impact on everyone.
No one knows who Satoshi is. Is it a man, a woman, or even a group of high school students using a pseudonym? The paper published was titled: “Bitcoin, A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”
The following January, Satoshi uploaded a software program that allowed anyone to mine for bitcoins, and it was structured so that less bitcoins were mined every few years. Mining involved solving complicated puzzles. Like a game, the first to solve the puzzle was awarded 50 bitcoins. Every 10 minutes the winner received 50 bitcoins. That’s 7,200 bitcoins every 24 hours and early miners amassed thousands of them.
In 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla., a fellow, named Laszio Hanyecz, called Papa John’s Pizza and offered 10,000 bitcoins for two large pizzas and his offer was accepted. That was the first commercial transaction ever with crypto currency. Little did he know that in about seven years his 10,000 bitcoins would be worth over $19,000 each. That’s over $190 million. I hope he enjoyed those pizzas.
That’s how crypto currency started, and today, 12 years after Satoshi’s article first appeared, there are over 6,000 crypto currencies, and billions of dollars are traded daily on crypto exchanges.
Yes, you can even exchange it for real money. I know, because, as a test, on Nov. 22, 2019, I bought one bitcoin for $7,116, including fees, then less than seven weeks later, I sold it for over $8,400.
I do not recommend you do this because the world of crypto is complex and highly volatile. The value changes rapidly, and in the past 60 days, the value ranged from about $4,000 to over $10,000 each. Also, there are scams, Ponzi schemes and hackers to consider, so one should be very knowledgeable and extremely careful before getting involved.
Technology is rapidly changing the world we live in, and one of the most radical changes will be the worldwide use of crypto money. Even so, bitcoin and other crypto currencies have not yet accomplished the intended goal of becoming a worldwide currency used in everyday financial transactions. However, that time is rapidly approaching.
Now, there is a group out of Stanford University, consisting of two professors and a graduate student who is attempting to develop a new crypto currency called “pi,” as in the math symbol. If successful, it will facilitate commerce worldwide. This team has structured the “pi” coin so that, hopefully, it will be used the same as money, instead of making the miner rich, as did bitcoins.
The success of this project will be a huge benefit to all mankind, especially those in poor countries. Many people in third world countries do not have access to banks, credit cards and other financial conveniences that we are so accustomed to.
However, even poor people all over the world have cell phones. Therefore, if the “pi” project is successful, everyone can buy and sell by sending “pi” crypto currency directly from one phone to another.
There are 164 official world currencies like dollars, pounds, shekel, yuan, euro, yen, etc. These currencies must be exchanged when going from one country to another, with a fee charged with each exchange.
It is common practice for merchants to increase their prices by 2%, 3%, or more to pay fees to banks and credit card companies, etc. Those fees are billions of dollars a year and are paid by you, the consumer.
If and when the “pi” currency becomes accepted, it will mean buying from local merchants, giant retailers such as Walmart, or online anywhere worldwide, all without cash, checks or credit cards. Billions of dollars saved in fees will be passed on to the consumer. i.e., when paying cash for gasoline you pay less because the merchant does not have to pay those fees.
The “pi” project began on March 14, 2019, and the number of miners worldwide has exponentially increased as follows: July 5, 100,000 miners; Oct. 3, 550,000 miners; Nov. 13, 1.25 million miners; 2020: Jan. 16, 2.5 million miners, Feb. 25, 3.5 million miners. Now there are between 4 and 5 million active miners. At this rapid rate of growth, it is expected that by the end of this year or sometime next year there will be over 100 million miners worldwide. Wow!
When something is new and not understood, it is not uncommon for one to be skeptical, hesitant or even frightened of it. Even electricity was a mystery in the beginning, and some would not have it in their homes. Today, most people still don’t understand it, yet they flip a switch when they want the lights to come on.
The world is rapidly moving toward a cashless society, and everyone will participate. Soon we all will be using crypto currency in our everyday financial dealings. Therefore, it behooves us to learn more about it. You can start by Googling my article “Can Money Be Plucked from the Air?,” published April 10, 2020, in The Valdosta Daily Times.
Hoot Gibson is a resident of Valdosta, author of “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets You Cut I Choose,” and “Hoot’s Wisdom Nuggets to Help You Become a Super salesman.” Email: 36hoot@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.