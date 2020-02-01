GEORGE: Teachers have lasting impact on students

We, here in Valdosta and Lowndes County, do live in an amazing part of the world, and we do have so many fantastic opportunities.
Reading Dean Poling’s column a few Valdosta Daily Times issues ago about the teacher who influenced him the most got me to thinking of all the wonderful teachers who have had such stunning impacts on me and my family’s life.
Dr. Patricia Marks is one of those teachers.
Just recently, I attended the Literary Guild’s meeting at the Rainwater Center led by Susan Braun, a wonderful woman who besides taking care of her family and numerous cows, heads up the Literary Guild and the Hahira Library reading group.
Dr. Patricia Marks was the speaker at the Literary Guild’s meeting and gave a report on Belva Ann Lockwood, the first woman to ever “really” run for president. In a time when most society women were bound up in tight corsets, which barely allowed them to breathe, this independent, strong female sparked controversy through her advocacy of the Mother Hubbard dress, a loose garment meant to be worn at home, and her surprising run for the presidency.
Although many of the paper ballots that voted for Mrs. Lockwood were torn up by incensed poll keepers, she still garnered 4,100 votes. Grover Cleveland and James Blaine ran against her, and, of course, won.
Dr. Marks, herself, is an independent strong woman, and it’s been my privilege to know her and learn from her for the last 40 years. Even though she’s retired from her position of professor at Valdosta State University, teaching English in all its forms, she often speaks to book clubs and groups on various topics. I took English classes from her at VSU, earning the only “C” of my undergraduate career, but I was still supremely happy to receive that grade. It’s true: we often learn more from our near failures than from our successes.
Plus, Dr. Marks took me by the hand and introduced me to the wonders of the computer. She, along with Dr. Valencia (“you have a scary imagination”— the best compliment ever), Dr. Fuller, Dr. Bush, Dr. Shealy, Dr. Bailey, Dr. Mickkelsen, and many many more, too numerous to mention, all encouraged me and members of my family. My husband and all seven of our children went to VSU and went on to have surprisingly successful careers all over the world.
If I had my way, teachers would be the highest paid profession, making more than any other group. No one, who hasn’t done it, knows how hard it is to stand up in front of a classroom every day and try to impart a bit of knowledge to young people.
When I taught my first full-time classes at Florida State University, three a day, I came home and apologized to my husband who for 42 years taught five math classes and coached until dark. I looked back on those years and realized that schedule was why he was so worn out in the evening.
Right now, I’m reading Pat Conroy’s memoir, "My Reading Life," which devotes a full chapter of 43 pages to his English teacher, Eugene Norris, who taught at Beaufort High School in South Carolina and who with department funds bought each student in his classes a subscription to The Atlantic Monthly and Harper’s Magazine.
Conroy says Norris literally saved his life.
One Sunday, Norris took Pat to hear a young Martin Luther King Jr. preach, and afterwards Conroy caught Norris bending down to tie his shoelaces every time a photograph was taken. He told Conroy: “If a photograph of me socializing with Dr. King ever gets in the Beaufort Gazette, I’ll be run out of this town on a rail.” Thank God, those times have changed, somewhat.
The Dominican nuns in Houston, Texas, and the sisters of St. Joseph here in Valdosta played a significant role in my and my family’s education and successes, and there’s no way, except with prayers for their health and happiness, to ever pay them back. I cannot remember all their names, but their kind and often stern faces are with me forever.
Other teachers, not nuns, also played huge roles in pushing me and my family in the right direction, and everyone who has ever been blessed with a good teacher’s rigorous but kind instruction knows what I’m talking about.
Today, two of my daughters are math teachers, one in Pensacola, Fla., and one in Columbus, Ga., and they both go early and stay late to help their students.
Dr. Patricia Marks and her husband, Dr. Dennis Marks, who was head of the Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences Department from 1988 to 2001, are still playing significant roles in the Lowndes County community.
Dr. Patricia Marks, professor emeritus of English at VSU, a writer and reviewer of many books, and an ordained deacon of Valdosta’s Christ Episcopal Church is a living example of a life devoted to the welfare and education of others.
Gov. Brian Kemp is pushing to raise teachers’ pay, which puts him in opposition to the other legislative leaders who want to cut Georgia income tax. Kemp is a wonderful contrast to Gov. Deal, who a few years ago, made teachers take unpaid furloughs, while giving his own administration members, all who made over $100,000 a year, 30% raises. Kemp, also, wants to give a raise to any state employee who makes less than $40,000.
Thank you, Gov. Kemp. I know the value of the American dollar is different today, but my husband, Noel George, in all his life-time of teaching and coaching never made over $40,000, and that amount certainly doesn’t stretch as far today.
Please, let us stand behind Gov. Kemp in his fairness, and let us all remember and thank all the wonderful teachers in our lives, like Dr. Patricia Marks, who is still teaching today. Love you, Dr. Marks.
Roberta George is a resident of Valdosta and the winner of the Georgia Author of the Year for her novel, "The Day's Heat."
