George: Meet another great Lowndes writer

Finally, after all these years of knowing what a wonderful poet Trent Busch is, it feels strange to be writing a review of his book, “not one bit of this is your fault.” The poignant face of the woman on the cover gives a clue to what’s on the inside, but like all clues, it’s not the whole story.
Many of the poems have women’s names as the titles, but mostly, Trent writes from an omniscient viewpoint, telling the reader what he, a man, imagines about women. Like so many authors, he’s giving his take on women. Still, he portrays the truth: women out-live, out-love and often out-think their male partners.
As the mother of five daughters and two sons, I’ve had a half-century sideline seat of who has had the most prosperous, the most interesting and the most productive lives, not only in my own family but in my many friends’, lovers’ and acquaintances’ lives.
Trent’s lines in his poem, “Penelope,” says what few men, with their lives full of adventure and hardships, can understand.
The awful way he looks out
at the sea. Was there this for me
to know: figures at the loom learn
equally the designs of gods?
In a way, Trent’s book is watching and trying to learn how women handle hardships and pain. I had to laugh out loud at the poem, “Pretty As It Is.”
Trent has a workshop at his place in the country and makes beautiful wooden pieces: tables, chests and boxes, and yet in this poem, he says, “I mean, look at this: you’ve been working on it (a jewelry box) a month/ Wouldn’t it be better just to have a good cry?/ bawl your eyes out for an hour, then end with a hard sniffle.”
Since it’s recently been Mothers’ Day, I looked for some clue to Trent’s thoughts on his own mother, but didn’t find any. And to my knowledge, there’s very little written on the devotion sons give to their mothers.
Although literature abounds with unhappy sons and fathers’ relationships, practically nothing is said about how much sons adore their mothers. Seldom if ever does one find a spouse or lover as faithful and truly devoted as a son.
To any woman contemplating an abortion, I would say: Be careful, think long and hard: you are throwing away the one person who will love you till the end, love you better than any spouse and certainly better than any lover.
Still, Trent does write about his German grandmother, which is probably just as good as writing about his mother, and she seems much like my own German grandmother: pragmatic and sure of herself and her view on life and religion. “No, I do not believe.”
My own grandmother would whisper, “I’m really a pagan” when we went to the Catholic Church in Live Oak, Fla.
Trent’s poems send the reader’s mind wheeling off in a hundred different directions, and that’s what good poetry does. The book “not one bit of this is your fault” makes me want to write about the three wishes my grandmother said came to every woman who births a baby. Two of the wishes go for the child, health and long life, and one small one for the mother.
Although Trent doesn’t have much to say about women having babies, he mostly deals with the unhappiness in women when a love relationship doesn’t work out, which as we all know is most often.
Trent has a wonderful command of language, words and metaphors, and in writing this book, he seems to be trying to redress some of the injustices of the world toward women, which is truly a noble aim.
But I’m afraid he pictures most women as a melancholy lot, most often depressed and forlorn. I want to say to him, “Dear heart, you have little or no idea what a woman does while her man is off at work.” She is too involved in her children, her animals, her community and possibly other lovers to moan around for long.
I’m reminded of that comedian who says women have the power to give life, what more do they want? I want to say as Trent does in his poetry: not only do we give life, but we women are a crafty, surviving lot. We do not start wars, and for the most part, we do not participate in them. And when we return from wars, we do not kill ourselves to the tune of 20 a day, as so many of our young men are doing now.
We woman end up our lives with most of the money, and we’ve always had 100 percent of that physical attribute that cannot be named in polite society. What’s there to be sad about?
Trent comes out of a long line of poets and writers that Valdosta State University fostered and produced, and I know he played a great part in their successes. William Fuller, Raymond Register, Janice Daugharty to name a very few, all who were wonderful wordsmiths, although they never earned the full acclaim they deserved.
Trent was a master teacher, who not only made me love poetry more, but he inspired the second act of my play, “A Little Education,” which is what earned me my master’s degree at Florida State. The FSU drama teacher said it was the best second act she’d ever read. These days anyone who has any success at all most often looks to a teacher. I humbly say, anything I am or have, I owe to teachers.
“Thank you, Trent,” we students stand on teachers’ shoulders, the shoulders of giants.
I plan to write another review of Trent’s book after some of you have read it. He will be signing it on June 10 at the Turner Center for the Arts. The reception starts at 5 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet one of Valdosta’s best.
Roberta George is a resident of Valdosta.
