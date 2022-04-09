GEORGE: Leaving the House on Oak Street

They’re destroying my house, the next to the last one on the left on Oak Street. It’s a sad sight, all the concrete, bricks and wood of the place I lived in for 49 years pulled apart and strewn helter-skelter all over the lot.
Although what really hurt the most was when they cut down the one enormous pine tree in the front yard and it fell across the white bricks of the fireplace chimney. The tree was so big you couldn’t put your arms around it, which is what I often tried to do in the middle of the night when I was feeling sad or lonely.
Forty-nine years, especially in this day and age, is a long time to live in one place, and I remember saying to my husband, Noel, when we moved in, “When I leave here, I want to be carried out in a casket.” My father and mother had moved us six girls innumerable times up and down the Sun Belt of the United States, and I wanted to get in one place, send down roots, and stick.
And stick I did. Noel and I raised seven children of our own and two of my sister’s children, so nine in all. Plus, for about 10 years, I ran a day-care center there, having anywhere from five to 10 children a day, coming and going.
Now, watching my house slowly disappear, I go almost every afternoon to feed the feral cats that have always seemed to come to the Oak Street house. My children often laughed and said, “Mom, there’s a sign down at the end of the road that reads: “Cats, Come to 2920 North Oak for free food.”
I sit in the passenger side of the car with the door wide open, guarding a little black and white cat named Wilson while he eats, since a big yellow cat, Big Yeller, eating at the end of the driveway would attack Wilson if I were not there. As I wait for Wilson to finish, I say the rosary, very loud, feeling I’m spreading the prayers to the Mother Mary over the remnants of a life that once was there in that house, and I’m protecting Wilson from a bully.
Still, I give myself permission to feel a little bit sad about the destruction, but then I compare it to what the people in the Ukraine are going through and know there is no comparison. Noel and I sold the house on Oak Street, so really it’s no longer mine. We were able to take all our possessions: all our pictures, all our books and all the keepsakes of a lifetime to a new house. Also, we didn’t have to worry about a bomb falling on us. We did not have to face evil.
But we’re seeing the face of evil again. It's a face we’ve seen before.
In my lifetime, the world and the U.S. watched Hitler march into Poland and France. And because of treaties and because it was over in Europe, we didn’t want another world war. But finally, finally, the U.S. and the world came together and confronted the evil that was Hitler.
Now, with the constraints of the U.N. treaties and the threat of nuclear war, we are facing a very similar evil in Putin, and we’re having to watch the death and destruction of a sovereign nation.
Still, why? Why? Don’t we teach our children not to put up with bullying; don’t we teach them to come to the aid of someone smaller or weaker, even if it costs us our lives? Don’t I protect Wilson from Big Yeller? How many precious lives have to be lost before we really confront the bully?
Believe me, the evil that is Putin will not end with the Ukraine; we will have to do something besides sanctions. I just hope it’s not too late.
Roberta George is the founding publisher of Snake Nation Press, a former executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, a published author and a resident of Valdosta.
