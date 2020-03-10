GEORGE: Finding forgiveness with one another

Well, to say the least, we live in interesting times, but behavior and culture still influence us.
For example, back in the 1980s, when the Turner Art Center had a successful show, Eileen, Adann-Kennn and I would be elated that we’d managed to pull the entire evening off without any major glitches.
There were so many details to be taken care of: the dinner, the unloading and reloading of semi-trailers and finally at two or three o’clock in the morning the paying off of all the people who had worked so hard. Dear Lord, how did we live through it?
The next day, we would be deluged with compliments and calls of appreciation. We’d be flying high! That is until one person came in with one complaint: maybe the dinner wasn’t quite what he expected, or maybe the acoustics were unclear from her seat in the auditorium.
I can’t say that any person ever demanded their money back, but believe me, all the good feeling generated from that show completely evaporated. Why is it that the bad has so much power over the good?
Shakespeare says: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is often interred with their bones.”
Now with all the controversy about the head football coach, one can only hope that things work out the best for everyone concerned. And with the gift of hindsight, I would like to tell what I remember as the wife of a football coach.
As some of you know, my husband, Noel George, was a math teacher and football and baseball coach at Lowndes High for over 30 years.
In 1969, when the black schools and white schools were forced to integrate, Noel was offered the head football coaching job.
I advised him not to take it since there was a head football coach at the local black high school, Westside. I told Noel that that man should be the head coach at the integrated school. (What can I say? I was from Arizona, the people out there looked down on Mexicans.)
Noel said, “You know they’re not going to give it to him, and this might be my only chance to be a head coach.” I said, “Those black kids might resent you and might not work as hard as they would for their former coach.”
As it turned out, I think those black players and coaches worked as hard as anyone. They wanted to win. I never heard Noel say anyone wasn’t doing their best.
I was fortunate to meet the black coaches wives, and we all rode together to the out-of-town games. I received one telephone call — one, mind you — someone saying that I shouldn’t be riding with them. I’m not mentioning any names here since on those trips we women, very openly and honestly, talked about everything.
The black schools lost so much by being integrated, and I still wish “freedom of choice,” could have been given a chance. I especially miss the black bands, which were marvels of music and discipline.
Noel’s team did not do so well in competition, and he was only allowed to be head coach for one year. His contract was not renewed and we never knew why. He suffered the same fate as Coach Green, who was only given two years at Valdosta High School since he couldn’t get his team to beat Lowndes.
His contract was just not renewed. My brother-in-law, Joe George, often criticized his brother, Noel, for the calls he made in the game. But when he became a coach, he asked Noel, “How do you stand it?”
Not too long ago, Dean Poling wrote a column about how the churches in Lowndes County are the most segregated of all venues, and that’s probably true.
To state the obvious, people attend services where they feel the most comfortable. Groups cling together until they become strong enough to join the other cultures and groups around them.
Think of the Irish, the Italians, the Jews who came to this country seeking a way out of suppression and discrimination. I was told I was the first Amacan allowed to marry into the George (Lebanese) family. My best friend was Eddie Mae Bell, my mother-in-law’s maid, who somehow made me feel less alone. Bless you, Eddie.
However, I do attend one church, Christ the King Episcopal on Central Avenue, which is probably the least segregated in Valdosta. The feeling of love and fellowship in that church is phenomenal. The music powered by Alfonso Johnson Jr. on the organ, Matt Flumerfelt on the trumpet and Michelle Lane on the piano and drums makes for a wonderful spiritual experience. And I swear the women in the choir could be sisters to Aretha Franklin. Fr. Stan White plays a mean piano, too, and often sings: “You are so beautiful to me.”
Who knows what grievances can be built up in the hearts of people who have been suppressed for generations?
Remember, one unkind word from one person can wipe out all the good feeling generated by others. My children remember every hard thing I ever did and don’t seem to remember all the cooking, cleaning, sewing and education I gave them over the years. Every group on the earth has been maltreated at one time or another, and truthfully it’s almost impossible to forgive.
Mahatma Gandhi said, “Only the strong can forgive.”
Please let us forgive one another.
Roberta George is a resident of Valdosta.
