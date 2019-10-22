GEORGE: Artoberfest just part of Valdosta art scene

It’s strange living alone and then having someone come and live with you. My son’s friend, Domingo, came to Valdosta from New York about three months ago, and I’m suddenly seeing Valdosta and Lowndes County through his eyes.
He went with me recently to Wilby Coleman’s house, along with Sementha Mathews and Bill Shenton, the director and curator at the Turner Center for the Arts. The reason for the visit was the ARTpark that’s just been opened up alongside the parking lot behind the annex building on Patterson Street.
For a long time, that space went unnoticed, covered over with trees, bushes and vines, more or less invisible. As our famous Southern writer Bailey White says, “Horticulture doesn’t know its place in South Georgia.” But one day, apparently, Sementha saw through all the greenery to what she, along with Bill and several generous sponsors and a supportive board, are now converting into a wide open space with an electrified pavilion, beautiful trees and picnic tables.
Sementha noticed a lovely cool breeze flowing from east to west through the Artpark, making it an ideal place to hold outdoor events. There’s to be a second Artoberfest at the Artpark on Oct. 26, featuring a fine arts sale, art demos, local bands, food trucks and more. Everyone’s invited to celebrate this new creative space in our community. The ribbon cutting with Valdosta Mayor John Gayle will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at the Art Park Pavilion.
Sementha and Bill wanted to invite Wilby to donate or loan a piece of his priceless metal sculpture to that art space. Wilby Coleman, as most South Georgians know, has been a part of the local art scene for over 50 years and he with his wife, Gloria, have always been avid supporters of the Turner Arts Center. At the age of 40, he retired from his law practice and took up full-time metal sculpting, winning prizes and commissions throughout Georgia.
Well, surprise, surprise, Wilby who just celebrated his 90th birthday, came up with the most generous idea of loaning two pieces of art to the space and trading them out every year on the anniversary of the Artoberfest. Since he’s no longer able to show anyone around his yard, which he did for years, this donation will allow everyone in the area to see Wilby’s art, changed every year.
Also, Wilby’s signed book, "Irony," published by Snake Nation Press and printed by Colson’s Printing, will be available at the Artoberfest, showing over 300 metal pieces in color, all with descriptions along with the funny stories Wilby always tells.
My house guest, Domingo, sat and listened to us talk, while Sementha went through the book, seeking out the different pieces of art, for what might look best on the front corner of the Artpark. They finally settled on a huge sculpture of a long-billed curlew in full flight, called "Curlew Liftoff," to welcome visitors into the entrance.
Later, Domingo said, “You don’t know what a wonderful place you live in, to see those two people and Wilby going over the art and talking about how much can be done to utilize that space.”
Believe me, I really do know what a marvelous place I’ve been set down in. Domingo has come with me to the art openings held every other month on Monday evenings at the Turner Center. He’s come with me to yoga at the Turner Center and the pub theology that Stan White of Christ’s Episcopal Church holds afterwards every third Wednesday at Jessie’s on Ashley Street.
He’s seen me go off to reading groups and spiritual groups, too numerous to mention. He knows about the Snake Nation Press’ writing group at the Turner Center and the many other affordable and free courses one can take there. He’s planning on taking a landscape lighting course from one of its teachers.
Don’t let anyone tell you there’s nothing to do in Valdosta and Lowndes County. One can easily find a place in this community, and as Domingo, who will start working at South Georgia Medical Center soon, said, “Everyone is so kind and so pleasant.” It’s a great compliment, and besides that, it’s true.
Roberta George is a resident of Valdosta and is the founding editor/publisher of the Snake Nation Press and the former director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.