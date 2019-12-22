In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” there’s a scene where Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey discovers the headstone of his little brother, Harry Bailey, who died at an early age.
Clarence the wingless angel says Harry Bailey crashed through the ice and drowned.
George Bailey says that’s not possible.
He saved Harry Bailey when he crashed through the ice. Harry Bailey grew up to save every man on a ship during World War II.
Clarence tells George: Every man on that ship died because Harry wasn’t there to save them, because George wasn’t there to save Harry.
As you likely know, in the movie, George has had a particularly rough day and wished he hadn’t been born. Clarence helps grant George’s wish. George sees what the world would be like had he never been born.
His little town is in ruin, a decadent place of misery and sorrow. It is so different without George that the town doesn’t even have the same name. Without him, his friends and family live sad, lonely lives of despair.
George Bailey gets to see what the world would be like without him, and so do we.
While watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” for about the billionth time, it hit that perhaps we live in a world where too many George Baileys were never born.
Given that we live in a world where hard news comes even in the season of peace, it would seem that some George Bailey somewhere, some good and decent person, has wished that he or she had never been born and that Clarence or some other angel hoping to earn his wings has granted that wish.
It’s like that real-life George Bailey is getting to see what the world would be like without him as are we every time we look at the headlines.
You can look at it that way, but one must remember that in the majority of its “A Wonderful Life,” George Bailey is living his life while his town is scraping by in the midst of the Great Depression while many of his family and friends are overseas battling during World War II while he and others are fighting the good fight on the homefront.
Yes, it is easy to look at our world and think that too many George Baileys must have wished they were never born until you look at the events of recent days right here in our town.
Valdosta residents keep giving to the Empty Stocking Fund and other holidays causes.
As they do each year, and often every day not just the holidays, Valdosta’s George Baileys come to the rescue.
Because if you look close enough, if you take a moment, instead of finding a world where George Bailey was never born, we find a world where George Baileys are hard at work and the ripples of their lives are felt by their families, friends, neighbors and throughout their towns.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
