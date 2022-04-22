In the Old Testament prophets spoke for God.
Amos 3:7 “Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but He revealed his secret unto his servants the prophets.” For example: Noah 7:1 “And the Lord said unto Noah,” Abram, Genesis 12:1 “The Lord said unto Abram,” Jacob Genesis 28:13. Moses Deuteronomy 10:1 “At that time the Lord said unto me.”
Samuel 1 Samuel 3:11 “And the Lord said to Samuel,” Nathan 2 Samuel 7:14 “and the word of the Lord came unto Nathan.” And Isaiah 6:1, 5, 8, “I heard the voice of the Lord, saying v. 9 Go tell this people.”
The books of Joshua, Jeremiah, Hosea, Obadiah Jonah, Micah, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah and Malachi all Chapter 1 verse 1 say the word of the Lord to them. Ezekiel 1:3 and 2:3.
Is there any scripture that says God no longer speaks to his prophets? I know that we need to hear God’s will today as much as the Old Testament saints were privileged to hear His will.
Jesus established his church when He walked upon the earth. He still is the head of His church today and He speaks to His prophet, Russell M. Nelson, head of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
