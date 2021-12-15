When Shaun White won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February 2018, he won in the snowboarding category. Eddie Pells from the Associated Press quoted Shaun as saying "from there, it was a simply a matter of staying upright."
Shaun had just completed a most difficult series of moves only understood by others who are snowboarders. Then at the end of these amazing moves, he just had to stay upright. This took a lot of practice and challenging work.
We who are followers of Jesus Christ have a lot of arduous work to stay on the strait and narrow path. We have obstacles to avoid, signs to notice and observe, and detours that delay our journey.
Then if we are not careful, we may find ourselves in a dead end and will need to repent and turn around to get back on the path. Going backward is not an option and while we move forward, we need to stay upright.
"The Lord knoweth the days of the upright and their inheritance shall be forever." Psalms 37:18 KJV.
We will receive every good thing that God has to offer if we can just stay upright on the strait and narrow path.
"My defense is of God which saveth the upright in heart." Psalms 7:10 KJV
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
