If you want to purchase a focus bulletin board there are many available. The purpose of the board is to give your eyes a visual place to focus on our goals.
Every day when you look at the bulletin board, you will be reminded of your goals that you have posted. There are so many distractions in our world that we can lose sight of what is most important to us.
Maybe you are trying to save money for a vacation to the beach or the mountains and seeing the board will stop you from making impulsive purchases. Maybe you want to get in better condition physically and a picture of a treadmill will remind you to go workout.
Maybe an envelope on the board will remind you to write a letter to your grandmother who does not have a computer and likes to get mail in her old-fashioned mail box.
Our spiritual goals are even harder to visualize. Most of us have never been to heaven and it is hard to focus on that goal.
Jesus Christ was a great teacher and he created the first vision board when he said, "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well." (Matthew 6:33 NIV)
His disciples may have taken their papyrus scrolls and put a number one on the top, focus on Jesus Christ. Number two mend the fishing nets. Number three find new ways to cook the fish.
They knew if they followed their Lord and Master and He was number One, everything would work out.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.