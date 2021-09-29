Progress and technology can be a very good thing.
My daughter went to our local hospital for a minor surgery. They assigned to her a number, so her husband could track her location in the hospital.
One glance at the screen told him if she was in pre-op, surgery, recovery or ready to be discharged. He had no questions to ask as he could see by her number exactly where she was at any time during the day.
If man can accomplish this, why do we not comprehend the ability of our God Almighty, to know at all times of our whereabouts?
Why do we think that we can hide from Him?
"Whether shall I go from thy Spirit? Or whither shall I flee from thy presence?" Psalms 139:7 KJV.
He has the capacity to see everywhere. There is no place He cannot see.
"Can any hide himself in secret places that I shall not see him, saith the Lord. Do not I fill heaven and earth?" Jeremiah 23:24KJV
We can escape from friends or family. We can be dishonest or fool people, but it will never be possible to deceive God.
He is always there for us, hoping we will turn towards him, and trust him because he always knows where we are.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
