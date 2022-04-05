Storage lockers are big business. What do people put in those storage lockers? Furniture, clothes, decorations for the holidays and stuff. How much time and money is spent storing this stuff?
We read in Genesis 45:20 that Pharaoh is advising Joseph to tell his family, “Regard not your stuff for the good of all the land of Egypt is yours.” KIV
This advice was given a long time ago but it is still good today. We will probably not be moving to Egypt; however, at some point, we will move from earth to heaven.
Anything which blocks our view of that move is just stuff and should be discarded.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
