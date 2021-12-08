Our earth life has many "Do Not" signs likewise so does our spiritual life.
Acworth, Georgia, is a small Southern city. Many of the stores have been restored to their original condition and there is a railroad track that runs alongside Main Street.
Many of the side streets cross the railroad tracks. One of the streets that has a steep approach has a sign that says "No trucks are allowed to cross the tracks."
This sign is to warn of the danger because the grade is so steep a truck will not be able to cross the railroad track.
Recently a truck driver ignored the sign, got stuck on the track and was hit by a train. The railroad company and the trucking firm were not happy with the truck driver. All he had to do was obey the sign.
In our spiritual life, we also have "Do Not" signs.
God has given us commandments that begin with "Do Not" signs but we cross the tracks anyway, and until we get hit by the train, we think we are fine.
God knows what lies ahead, the danger or heartache and He can help us.
Our spiritual destruction is not in the form of a train but the devil.
The "Do Not" signs keep us safe.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.