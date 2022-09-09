The Valdosta Wildcats continued its undefeated non-region slate with a 42-2 win over the Banneker Trojans last week.
Tonight, the ‘Cats will be looking for revenge when they travel to Warner Robins to face the Warner Robins Demons (1-1), who defeated Northside 17-10 in overtime last week for their first win of the season.
Here are some of my extra points:
1) The Pick Party
The ‘Cats dominated on defense for the third straight week, holding the Trojans to 124 yards of total offense and snatching four interceptions in the contest.
Junior Jaylen Bentley got the pick party started in the first quarter as he and senior Charlie Porter picked off Zavion Dasher. Then, as he’s done in every game so far, senior cornerback Tim Roberson picked off Ryan Dye Jr. in the second quarter.
Leading 35-2 at halftime, sophomore Khalil Mollay got a pick-six off of Dye midway through the third quarter led to a running clock for the ‘Cats the rest of the way.
For the season, the ‘Cats have six interceptions – including three by Roberson – along with two fumble recoveries.
“Well, my defensive staff does a great job led by our defensive coordinator Coach (Tracy) Buckhannon and our secondary coaches, Coach (Josh) Norwood and Coach (Nicholas) Locher,” Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. “Those guys do a great job. We work on turnovers every practice and just capitalized. We preach turnovers win ballgames and they’re catching the ball. We should’ve had two more we should’ve caught, but it’s always good to see us get turnovers and INTs.”
Valdosta has only allowed 15 total points in its first three games while the offense has gone for 40 points or more in two of the three ballgames. The defensive line has been impressive, but the secondary has quickly let it be known they’ll be a force to reckon with from here on out.
2) It’s not how you start
Valdosta opened the game with one of the worst opening drives they’ll likely have all season.
It went a little something like this: A Charles Williams carry for no gain, another Williams carry for a loss of five, an incomplete pass and a Grayson Leavy punt that was blocked and rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
As the old saying goes, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
The ‘Cats finished by reeling off 42 unanswered points and otherwise would have secured that elusive shutout win they’ve been chasing all season.
“We came out sluggish once again,” Felton said of the opening drive. “You can’t overlook your opponent. Everybody that steps on this field deserves respect and we didn’t give that at the beginning. We’ve got to get that fine-tuned, but once we did that, we woke up and played Valdosta football.”
3) Putting it on their backs
Valdosta finished with 222 total yards on offense, led by its rushing attack as the ‘Cats rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries against the Trojans.
Senior Ahmad Denson led the rushing attack for Valdosta with five carries for 72 yards and a 10-yard touchdown that put the ‘Cats ahead 28-2 with 5:36 left before halftime.
Senior Charles Williams continued his productive start to the season with nine carries for 42 yards and a 15-yard touchdown with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
“No doubt,” Felton said when asked if his group of backs are realizing their potential so far. “The exciting thing is we don’t have a real big back so we’re doing it by committee led by Charles. You’ve got Ahmad Denson, you’ve got Gatlin, you’ve got Shaq Wright and some of those guys. We’re just trying to do it by committee. Each one of those guys have a special talent and skill set unto themselves. But man, those guys are doing it together. They’re sharing the ball and they’re not selfish, which is rare in high school football. We’re going to even those carries out and divvy it up between those guys and whoever’s hot, we’re gonna ride them till the wheels fall off.”
Though defensive end end Eric Brantley couldn’t keep his streak of a touchdown for every carry this season intact, he still managed to score from 3 yards away to make it 21-2 with 9:21 left in the the second quarter.
Junior running back Jordan Gatlin added three carries for 27 yards and scored on a 4-yard run to the left side to push the Valdosta lead to 35-2 with 17 seconds to go in the third quarter.
“We didn’t (have much trouble). We were able to capitalize on their turnovers – that’s big in football,” Felton said. “If we can cause them and cash in and get points every time, that’s our goal. We were able to do that by running the ball and throwing the ball a little bit. Our guys did a great job.”
4) Quality, not quantity
Sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson rebounded from a poor outing against Cook in Week 2.
In Week 3 against Banneker, with the ‘Cats in complete control, Robinson didn’t need to do too much. He hit on 5 of 9 passes for 51 yards along with three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. His longest pass of the night went for one of Valdosta’s 10 first downs as he found Jalen Whitehead for a 20-yard gain.
As the story usually goes, if the quarterback plays well, the chances of winning are high. So far, Robinson has been solid in two of the first three games against non-region opponents. He’ll surely be tested tonight in his first away game as a starter against Warner Robins.
5) ‘It’s personal’
Last season, the Demons thumped the ‘Cats 48-20 in the season opener in Macon.
The ‘Cats scored on a blocked punt, scoop-and-score by safety Camren Bailey in the first quarter, but quickly found themselves in a 27-7 hole against the Demons midway through the second quarter.
A touchdown pass from Joseph Gardner to Nevin Spivey cut the lead to 27-14 with 14 seconds to go before halftime. On the ensuing kickoff, it appeared the ‘Cats were building momentum as they recovered a fumble by the Demons to take over with a chance to make it a one-score game.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as Gardner threw an interception to close the first half with the ‘Cats down 13.
With the Warner Robins defense shutting down the Valdosta’s rushing attack, the offense began to wear down the Valdosta defense – turning a competitive matchup on paper into a rout.
“We didn’t play to our caliber on defense,” Felton said after that game. “We got tired. We didn’t fly around. We missed a lot of tackles. We’ve got to do a better job of that. We’re a physical front line on defense, but we got tired, I think. and Warner Robins is a good team. A good team that laid on us and they were able to run the ball.”
After the win against Banneker last week, Felton already had his sights set on tonight’s rematch with Warner Robins. With an intense look in his eyes, the second-year coach told his team, “It’s personal.”
“In a way, it’s personal to the point that we didn’t play good last year,” Felton elaborated. “We came out flat and they took it to us. It’s personal to the point that we’re a physical ball team and we’re not just gonna be pushed around. Everybody says if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. It’s personal because we want to show up and compete.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in Warner Robins.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.