ELZA: Will Supreme Court restrict an established right?

The Supreme Court is the only branch of our government required to follow the law. Unlike the President or Congress, it cannot change its decisions with each opinion poll.
That does not mean that it cannot change its previous decisions. It means that, unlike the other branches, it must justify those decisions and explain them clearly to people who will rely on them in future court cases. Those changes must be consistent with established legal principles and reflect our basic understanding of fairness and justice.
Most changes to precedents are made slowly by the Court, adjusting to changes in law and circumstances. It is rare for the Supreme Court to outright overturn an established precedent. It has usually done so after what is called a realigning election where a new center coalition is formed in the country and the Court reflects that realignment. It has also done so to correct egregious errors. Brown vs. Board of Education is the best example of that.
Brown vs. Board of Education overturned Plessy vs. Ferguson. Plessy gave legal consent to segregation and put an end to Reconstruction after the Civil War. By the 1950s, it was widely recognized as a mistake, as well as an insult to our commitment as a nation to individual rights. Brown vs. Board of Education went a long way toward restoring confidence in an America founded on respect for the individual.
In Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court is being asked to do something it has never done before. It is being asked to eliminate a right.
In every previous case where the Supreme Court has overturned an established precedent, it has done so to expand rights or to adapt governmental power to expansive changes in American circumstances. This is the first time in American history that the Supreme Court will use its power to eliminate a right Americans have been entitled to for 50 years.
This is scary because it sets a precedent to eliminate other rights in the future. The rationale used by the Court to eliminate abortion can be used to eliminate privacy rights that grew out of the original abortion decision, not only in the area of reproduction but in electronic and technical privacy.
Overturning Roe completely opens the way for the states to intrude into areas they have hesitated to act in. Missouri and other states have bills waiting to outlaw the morning-after pill and contraception devices from the pill to condoms to IUDs, and to impose punishments on pharmacies that sell these devices and on the physicians who prescribe them. Like Plessy, the Dobbs decision will give states permission to place further restrictions on reproduction and related matters.
Unlike Brown, Dobbs does not have widespread, bipartisan support nor does it reflect wide ranging changes in American society. The majority of its support comes from white, evangelical Protestants with 77% backing eliminating abortion entirely. Sixty-nine percent of Black Protestants support abortion in some form as do 63% of white non-evangelical Protestants, according to a Pew Poll.
The Dobbs decision will reflect the views of a particular religious group over a majority of the American public if Roe is overturned.
If the Dobbs decision overturns Roe vs. Wade, it will be a mistake. The Court has made mistakes before and will likely survive this one. New generations act over time to correct past mistakes. It took many years to overturn Plessy.
What the Court cannot survive is to embrace a Congress and President who seek a partisan, rights-restricting agenda as Trumpers seek to do.
A Supreme Court out of step with America’s values is one thing. A Supreme Court joining the other branches to corrode those values is something else entirely. To the extent that Dobbs is an omen of that, it is the direct opposite of Brown vs. Board of Education in spirit and purpose.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.