ELZA: Why you should read banned books

The American Library Association has noticed a big upsurge in banned books, citing 330 challenges to books in the past year. These challenges may include entire lists of books as well as criminal charges against librarians. Banning books has been politicized.
The movement is fueled by politicians seeking to pander to those who see free selection of reading material as a loss of control over their world. The issue has provided conservative politicians with a non-Trump issue to rally support behind, much like the anti-vaccine movement. It attracts Trump voters without forcing the politician to swear loyalty to Trump. It gives the illusion of independence in hopes of attracting non-Trump Republicans back to the fold.
Just like with vaccines, it’s not the quality of the product that’s being banned that matters; it’s the exercise of power that counts. The ability to say no is what’s important. What you are saying no to is only incidentally important.
The content of the majority of the books banned today contain references to sex and race. "The Bluest Eye" by Morrison offends white people; "Of Mice and Men" by Steinbeck offends Black people. Book banners do not acknowledge that recognizing the stereotypes as stereotypes, that understanding what it is that offends, is a sign of maturity and broadened understanding of the meaning of the books. Again, it’s not the quality of the books; it’s the ability to deny these insights to others that count.
LBGQ lives are the center of many of these controversies. When I grew up in the 1950s books about homosexuality weren’t on school library shelves, not because they were banned so much, but because no one thought to put them there in the first place. One of the reasons for the current uptick in book bannings is the increased access to the marketplace of ideas provided to voices that were silenced in the past.
Listening to voices that have been silenced has always struck me as a good reason to read a book. What have I missed? What did I grow up not knowing that I should have known? Why did someone not want me to know this?
There it is. Somebody went to all the trouble to ban this book. There must be something juicy in it. Sex, drugs, rock and roll. I’m curious. Whatever they don’t want me to know, I want to know. Hidden knowledge has an allure that cannot be denied.
This has led to a lot of disappointment. For example, I read the "The Great Gatsby," among the most frequently banned books in this country. I know it’s Great Literature but I found it boring. The movies based on the book were just bad. Why would anyone want to stop me from reading this?
I didn’t know the answer to that question so I Googled it. Sex. It’s the love affair between Gatsby and Daisy that gets the book banned. Really? There’s more sex in the Harlequin Nurses books than in "The Great Gatsby."
On the other hand, I read the Judy Blume books when they started getting banned right and left. I’m well past the teenaged angst stage of my life but I discovered the author tells a pretty good story. Isn’t that why we read books in the first place – to read a story that captures our attention, broadens our understanding and takes us outside ourselves?
School board meetings would be more interesting if the quality of the books were actually discussed instead of muscles simply being flexed. An open discussion of Twain’s use of the N word in "Huckleberry Finn" might even improve race relations. Saying no to a book just as a show of force doesn’t get us anywhere.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.