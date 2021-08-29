ELZA: What I know of war

I am a civilian and have never experienced war. I am an American so that means that lack of experience is my choice. I do not live in a country that forces war upon me.
Anything I know about war I know only through observation so my opinions about the enterprise should be taken with a large grain of salt. Here are my observations about war.
There are many kinds of war.
Classical wars are snatch and grabs, snatching territory and grabbing resources.
Modern wars have been mostly nationalistic, defining national character through expansionism.
Wars of liberation and oppression from the l700s to the present have been more localized and are fought to obtain or prevent the obtainment of developing ideas of people’s rights.
Post World War wars have been asymmetrical wars fought by superpowers to maintain an ever-changing status quo. These wars may use surrogates or superpowers may simply join an ongoing war about something else. Not all the parties on the same side in the same war are fighting for the same objectives.
It has been my impression that in the asymmetrical wars the U.S. has fought, it has won the wars it chose to fight and lost the wars the other fellow chose to fight. It has seemed that it was only coincidence that the two sides were fighting in the same place at the same time and against each other so disparate were their goals.
Which brings me to the axioms of war.
It is my observation that there are three axioms of war.
The first is that what you fight for matters. The goal of the war determines how long people will fight, what resources they will commit and what sacrifices they will make. Going into a war with a clear understanding of what you want makes the war easier to fight. Wars of survival are pretty clear cut and for soldiers pretty much all wars are wars of survival. The strategic goals of war are not always that clear and may in fact change as the war progresses. However, if winning is ever an option, people have to have a common understanding of what they are fighting for.
What is worth fighting for is determined by religion, culture, geography and history. Wars generated by greed, self-interest and love of power never seem to succeed in the long run. Overpowering force seems to kill them off. Wars inspired by a desire for freedom and individual rights never seem to die out, no matter how many times the people get defeated. Which brings us to axiom number two.
The second axiom of war is that the war isn’t over until the loser says it is. There are lots of ways to convince the loser he’s lost. Killing most or a large number of the people fighting the war is the classic move.
Persuading the loser to accept the loss is harder but can be done by allowing the losers to keep something they hold dear – an institution, a revered leader, a right, a religion or cultural practice they thought losing would cost them. Giving the losers something they didn’t have before, like freedom of speech or religion, builds acceptance.
Incorporating the loser’s culture into the winner’s culture or merging the two into something new works well but is tricky. Treating the losers with respect and honesty works better than any other strategy. In fact, it works so well that some of us think we should skip the killing one another part and go straight to the treating one another with respect and honesty part.
The third axiom of war is the one Americans seem to have a hard time understanding. It is that things change. From the time the war begins to the time it ends, things change. The reasons for fighting the war change. The people who fight the war change in ways we cannot imagine at the start of the conflict. Allies become enemies; enemies become friends. Adapting to these constant, unending changes has become the defining characteristic of contemporary warfare.
As we begin the post mortem on the Afghan war, we should remember these axioms. It might help us understand the decisions made.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
