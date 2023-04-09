My columns tend to fall into three categories: professorial, hopefully humorous and OMG: What are you people thinking? In the professorial ones, I tend to lapse into lecture mode on some topic. My niece and nephew tell me I do this all the time. The hopefully humorous ones speak for themselves, hopefully. The third category is What Are You People Thinking, expressing my outrage and astonishment at the really dumb things people do.
The What Are You People Thinking columns are triggered by something I heard or read that made my jaw drop. For example, the Tennessee legislature is voting to expel three legislators for demonstrating for stricter gun control laws—not voting for the laws or even introducing them in the legislature, just participating in a demonstration supporting gun control. What are you people thinking? Haven’t you guys heard of the First Amendment? But that’s another column.
This is a What Are You People Thinking column about an issue that is even more controversial than gun control. Keep in mind that this is my opinion only, not the newspaper’s or editor’s or publisher’s opinion, and that I don’t really care if you agree with me or not. This is my reaction to what I saw on television that made my jaw drop, first in astonishment, then in genuine concern.
One of the talking heads on MSNBC was interviewing Trump supporters to find out if Trump would loose their support if he were indicted. One of them said no, because Trump was the Anointed. Rightist Christians have been talking about Trump as the Chosen One since before he was elected. Say what? Chosen to do what?
Christian nationalists argue that Donald J. Trump was chosen by God to restore white males to political power on this Earth in this country, perhaps even the world. Not only that, but Trump can authorize them to use violence to enact this great restoration. It’s even been referenced in Far Right Christian nationalist social media as the Second Coming.
I absolutely refuse to allow the Christian nationalists to hijack the story of redemption and salvation in the New Testament and transform it into a fund raising ad for Trump paid for by the My Pillow guy. There is nothing in the New Testament that would lead from Jesus, the Redeemer, to Trump, the Avenger. Don’t take my word for it. Read the book yourself.
Easter is a holy time for most Christians. It symbolizes the core beliefs of the religion. Central to that religion is the message of God’s love for all people, no exceptions, no strings attached. Come as you are and be embraced by an all-forgiving love. A love so great that a Father could sacrifice His Son for the salvation of the undeserving sinners of Earth.
Granted I’m not a Biblical scholar. My understanding of the Bible owes more to my Baptist Sunday School teachers than to any academic analysis. Nonetheless, I think I’ve got the basics down. There’s a Golden Rule in there somewhere that’s supposed to guide our interactions with one another. Christian nationalists ignore it all the time.
As we enter the Easter season, I am again surprised by the silence of religious leaders about this threat to Christianity. I get that you think the message speaks for itself, but somebody has to stand up to these Christian nationalists and tell them they are wrong. It is not the color of your flesh that makes you holy in God’s eyes.
After Trump was elected, MSNBC did an interview with an author about his new book. I don’t remember the author’s name or the title of the book. It was about the Christian Right and he went around the country interviewing churches randomly. One story he told remained with me.
The very first church he entered on his tour was a small church in Tennessee. He was met by the preacher who had an AR-15 laying on his alter. Most of his parishioners were armed, some with military style weapons. They were waiting, the preacher said, for a leader to tell them who to kill. They were waiting for the Anointed to lead them into battle. Oh My, What Are You People Thinking?
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
