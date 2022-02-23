ELZA: We should not hide the truth

When I was working on my dissertation, I taught for a year at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. While there I worked with a group of people to register voters and drive people to the polls.
During the election, I was sent to pick up two old ladies to get them to the polls. They were in their 80s and had always voted. When I got to their house, they refused to get in the car with me. They hid behind their door and wouldn’t come out. They were afraid of me because I’m white.
I was devastated. I consider myself one of the good guys. I’m five feet tall no inches. I’m not scary at all, yet two old Black women were afraid to get in a car with me because I’m white. I drove back to the headquarters and they gave me the addresses of others who did let me drive them to vote. They were younger and not intimidated by me at all. Yet the reaction of those old ladies stays with me to this day.
I can sympathize with those who feel that they were not personally responsible for slavery or even segregation. Many white people feel that their personal relations with Black people have been polite and respectful, even friendly. Nobody wants to feel guilty about events they were not actively involved in. Those people who say we should move on and concentrate on the future have a point.
They are, however, missing the main point.
I may not have done anything personally to frighten those old women, but somebody did. Until we figure out how to deal with the fact that somebody did, we aren’t going to be able to move on. That somebody may have been a bigoted sheriff or the KKK or their landlord threatening eviction if they voted. Somebody taught those old women that white people did not want them to vote.
After the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed and Black people began winning local elections, Black people took over the city council and mayor’s office in Tuskegee. The outgoing white administration unscrewed the lightbulbs, hid the files, took all the pencils, basically just stripped the government buildings. The outgoing white power structure did everything it could to see to it that the incoming Black administration failed. The newcomers had never been elected to any office before and didn’t know anything about administering a town but they learned and quickly. How’s that for American ingenuity!
Slavery existed. White people owned Black people and did so for close to 150 years. Segregation existed. White people denied Black people equal opportunity for jobs, housing, education and just about anything else you can think of. From 1865 to 1954, Black people were legally barred from interacting with whites on an equal social basis. That’s part of our history. We don’t have to be proud of it but we do have to acknowledge it.
I deplore slavery. I opposed segregation when I got old enough to realize what was going on. Millions of Americans recognized the inequities and injustices of their present and acted decisively to make it their past. We can be proud of those white Americans who joined with their Black counterparts to lead the way to a more just society. The Underground Railroad was operated with whites. President Lyndon Johnson who, although flawed in many ways, signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. We need to celebrate those people like the jury in George Floyd’s murder trial who did the right thing.
I’m white. I don’t want my race to be remembered only for the mean-spirited, destructive things it's done. I want it to be remembered for overcoming those things, for realizing what needed to be done and doing it. Who cares if angels do the right thing? Flawed, imperfect human beings make mistakes and wonder of wonders fix those mistakes. It’s what moves us one step closer to God.
Georgia is about to take a step backward. It is trying to keep Black people from voting again. Slice it, dice it, cut it up anyway you want, those voting security plans are designed to stop Black people from voting. You know it. I know it. Every Black person in the state knows it. It’s the white power structure saying very clearly to anyone who will listen, “We don’t want Black people to win elections.”
Now is the time for white people to step up and tell that power structure no. Want to be proud of the white race? Tell your legislator not to vote for the thinly disguised voting suppression bills.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.