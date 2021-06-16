ELZA: We must stop the killings

Over the weekend of May 22-23, 12 states reported mass shootings. On Sunday, May 30, Memorial Day weekend, news outlets reported there had been 68 mass shootings in the single month of May.
Sixty-eight mass shootings!
The release from pandemic restrictions has led to people coming out of sheltering in place to kill one another in unprecedented numbers. It’s spring. Time to start killing ourselves.
I think it is time that we face a hard fact: Americans kill people they don’t like: ex-spouses, bosses, coworkers, family, ethnic and racial minorities, people with whom we disagree politically, religious adherents. The rationale for these murders may make sense to the murderers: hurt pride/vanity, perceived ethnic or racial threat, denying someone something you think you should have, punishing someone for being something you are not.
Cut through the ideology, the politics, the “I was justified because I’m me and they aren’t” arguments and it comes down to this: Americans kill people they don’t like.
You could argue that we have always been this way. We killed Indians because they had something we wanted. We lynched Blacks because we were afraid of them. We killed Mormons and drove them from city to city to Utah. There have been many white-led incursions against ethnic enclaves. There have been ethic uprisings against white oppression.
You could argue that we’ve improved and don’t do that anymore or at least not as much as we used to. Integration, Civil Rights Acts and enlightened self-interest have restrained our baser urges.
Except they haven’t.
Sixty-eight mass shootings in one month. No group is exempt. Modern-day police riots are participated in by both Black and white officers. Females are just as deadly as the male if not as numerous.
There does not appear to be a single group in American society that hasn’t at one time or another sought to kill people identified as the other, even the Amish. Sometimes the murders are random; sometimes deliberate, but always with malice.
You can understand why Democrats get cold chills when 23% of Republicans believe that Democrats drink the blood of babies and molest little children, like Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FIorida) thinks all Americans should have guns so that they can overthrow the Democratic government that wants to adopt socialist policies like universal health care and higher minimum wages.
Americans kill people they don’t like and nowadays, social media and politicians egg them on. Defining people as the other is dangerous in America. If this trend continues, we’re on our way to a civil war.
Know what the common denominator is for all these murders? Guns.
Guns are the weapons of choice for us to kill ourselves with, not knives or rocks or poison – guns. Now I know what you’re going to say: Guns don’t kill people, people do. It’s the malice we should try to stop, not the availability of guns. I agree that it’s the malice we should stop.
We could start by not calling every opponent an enemy. We might take the radical step of seeking out people who disagree with us and listening to them. We might even go so far as not give a knee-jerk reaction when someone suggests gun control.
So here’s a suggestion: make it harder for people to get guns. Until we can deal with the malice that exists in our society, just make it harder for people to get guns.
Sure haters and crazies will get guns any way, but, as conservatives argue on the death penalty, it will stop a particular hater or crazy from getting a particular gun to kill a particular person. Making it harder to get guns reduces the number of people we kill. Reducing the number of people we kill may help us break the pattern. Breaking the pattern may help us create an alternative to killing people we don’t like. It’s one thing we haven’t tried.
Americans kill people they don’t like. I would really hate it if future historians conclude that Americans killed people they didn’t like because, when all was said and done, they liked killing people or that they like to have the unrestrained option of killing people they didn’t like more than they wanted to stop the killing.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
