ELZA: Standing with the Union

I may have told you before that my something great-grandfather, Robert Elza, fought for the Union in the Civil War. He left his family in Virginia and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he lived until he died. When the Civil War broke out, he stood with the Union. He was captured at the first battle of Bull Run and sent to a prisoner of war camp in Arkansas. He was on the Sultana when it was sunk.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Sultana’s sinking, it was considered the last shot of the Confederacy. The war was officially over and the Union was transporting the survivors of the prisoner of war camps to New Orleans. According to the History Channel, Confederates sabotaged the ship and it sunk.
My grandfather took this as a sign that his war was over and he walked from wherever the Sultana sank on the Mississippi River back to Knoxville, Tennessee. By himself. Alone. Through retreating lines of Confederate soldiers.
I have been thinking of my grandfather a lot as the raucous voices of those calling for secession in various forms have once again seized the attention of the airwaves. I am feeling rather overwhelmed by these calls to divorce, dissolve, disband, secede offered up as smug asides, as inevitable events, as a somehow sober choice. I want to stand up against this noise.
I don’t want to start a war. There’s no need for a 41-gun AK-47 pronouncement. There’s no need for Proud Boys, wearing cloths to cover their faces and identities, to hulk in the background. We can skip the in-your-face confrontations. All I want is a way to say, quietly, firmly, publicly, “I stand with the Union.”
I don’t know how to start a Movement. I don’t Twitter or Tweet or Facebook. As far as I know, only five of my friends read this column. They email me from time to time saying they’ve read it but only occasionally. It’s quite possible that nobody reads me. This is, however, the only public voice I have so maybe I can use it to start a trend.
During the first administration of Franklin Roosevelt, people put eagle decals in their windows to show their support for Roosevelt’s National Recovery Act. My proposal is to encourage people to put decals of American eagles on their windows, their windshields, their phones, their laptops, maybe their backpacks. Nothing showy. No big deal. Just a reminder that when push comes to shove, there are those of us who will choose the Union.
This proposal isn’t for the biggest mouth in the bar. It’s for the guy at the end of the bar, nursing his beer, minding his own business. It’s for the beleaguered public official who has smiled through the name calling and cat calls. It’s for the housewife who has to live next door to the anti-vaccinators. It’s for those Christians who don’t believe that Trump is the Second Coming and secession the predecessor of Armageddon.
It’s for anyone who simply wants to say, “Those who want to break up the Union do not speak for me.”
It would be nice if Valdosta embraced this proposal and eagle stickers were suddenly splattered all over the city and county. However, this is deep South Georgia, a bastion of conservatives and Trump supporters. People are afraid to express their opinions publicly. Still, an eagle decal isn’t that much to ask and many of us feel compelled to say something. Sitting, saying nothing, that’s what feels wrong.
I admit I don’t know where to buy a decal – craft store, tattoo parlor? It may be a grand, empty gesture appreciated by nobody but me, but tomorrow, I’m going to find an eagle decal and stick it on my front window. Seems like the least I can do. Care to join me?
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
